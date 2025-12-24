Mercadona's giant distribution hub in Malaga province marks a major milestone

Juan Soto Malaga Wednesday, 24 December 2025, 12:20 Share

The giant distribution hub at the heart of Mercadona's operations in Malaga province and beyond is celebrating a significant anniversary. The logistics centre in Antequera, where all the merchandise is distributed to stores throughout the Costa del Sol province and the Andalucía region, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year with the sole challenge of continuing to grow and keep modernising its facilities.

The facility, located at one of the main access points to Antequera town, was inaugurated on 21 January 2000 following an investment of six billion pesetas (approximately 36 million euros). It was the first centre of its kind opened by the company in Andalucía and only the second in all Spain and, from the outset, it became a significant economic driver for the region. "The company has done a lot of good for the area," says Antonio Ibáñez, the centre's maintenance and cleaning manager.

The distribution hub supplies 126 stores in Malaga, Cordoba, Seville, Cadiz, Ceuta and Melilla.

The facility started up with 400 employees and today it has a 1,128-strong workforce. Inside, the work is non-stop: staff are divided into three shifts to cover the 24-hour day, as the movement of lorries is practically constant (some 300 vehicles enter and leave daily from a facility that covers an area of 141,000 square metres).

Zoom Approximately 300 lorries enter and leave the distribution hub daily. Antonio David Umbria

To learn more about the plant's operations and future plans, SUR visited the facility with Antonio, one of the hub's longest-serving employees, as our tour guide. He explained that the centre is divided into three zones: dry goods, fresh produce and chilled produce. Just in that first zone alone - where almost half of the work is concentrated - 9,000 cubic metres of goods can be moved on any given day.

From this logistics centre, 126 stores in Malaga, Cordoba, Seville, Cadiz, Ceuta and Melilla are supplied daily. In general, merchandise starts arriving at these enormous warehouses around midday. Once a lorry arrives, the plant's own workers unload it and place it all on its corresponding shelves. At the same time, pretty much working in sync, another group of workers starts preparing the orders that will then head for the stores into the afternoon and evening. "We ship out every day, even on Saturdays and Sundays, due to volume, freshness and quality", says Antonio. "It's our differentiator", he adds.

When asked about the future, Antonio Ibáñez points out that the goal is to advance in the automation of processes that generate excessive effort, especially with the implementation of machines that receive orders and subsequently place them in the delivery trucks. They have also invested in implementing improvements that benefit the well-being of their staff. In the last two years, they have invested over 30 million euros, primarily in improving the physical resources available to employees in the workplace and adapting the infrastructure to implement photovoltaic energy.

Looking after staff

Regarding staff well-being, Antonio confirms that, for the company, "the most important thing is people management" and achieving a balance between work processes and the workforce. "It's not just about getting the orders out," he states. By way of example, he reveals that all employees already know their shift patterns and holiday schedules for the coming year so they can plan accordingly. "I've learned a lot about dealing with people," he adds.

Zoom Antonio Ibáñez and María Isabel Vereda are two of the longest-serving employees. Antonio David Umbria

María Isabel Vereda, another of the longest-serving employees at the centre, also speaks about the role the building plays in the development of the region. She has worked there almost from day one and affirms that "it has done a lot of good for Antequera", since all the workers are from the area. "It has helped many people to continue working in the town and not be forced to leave."

María now works in cleaning, but she started out loading and unloading goods. Then a difficult family situation forced her to change her work conditions and habits. "I'm divorced, I live alone and I have a disabled son. If it weren't for the support the company provides me, I wouldn't be able to care for him or I'd have to quit my job", she says, with a look of gratitude.

This is undoubtedly another of the great qualities of this enormous logistics hub located in the heart of Andalucía. This heart not only beats for its customers (whom they continually call 'the bosses'), but also for its employees, who are the life-blood of the business that ensures all those orders get to those 126 stores across Andalucía.