Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Crime

Gang that sent marijuana from Malaga town to Germany hidden in fruit and vegetable shipments is smashed

The criminals used an industrial warehouse as a reception, storage and preparation centre for the drugs, which were transported by road to northern Europe

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 15:07

The Guardia Civil's so-called León 24 investigation has succeeded in dismantling a criminal organisation associated with the international trafficking of marijuana between Spain and Germany.

The police operation began a year ago, when investigators detected a German company, located in a warehouse in Villanueva del Trabuco in Malaga province, dedicated to the export of fruit and vegetables from Spain to Germany. Suspecting that the company could be used as a front, covering drug-related activity, they launched the first phase of the operation.

Officers confirmed that the company's industrial building was being used as a reception, storage and preparation centre for marijuana, which would then be transported in lorries to Germany, hidden in pallets of fruit and vegetables.

Following this discovery, in February 2024 the investigators proceeded to arrest two people who were inside the warehouse, guarding the drugs. At the site, 207 kilograms of marijuana were seized, hidden among the cargo, making it difficult to locate.

The operation continued for several more months, which led the officers to the towns of Orihuela (Alicante) and Osuna (Seville), which the company also used as departure points.

During the investigations officers were able to find out that this criminal organisation had carried out at least 30 drug shipments in a period of nine months, from warehouses located in Malaga, Seville and Alicante. The network, with a base in the Murcia region, regularly changed the location of the shipments in order to hinder possible police investigations. The criminal organisation used third parties as front men for the companies to give them a legal appearance.

The police proceeded to the second phase of the investigation last March, when two other suspects were arrested in Beniel (Murcia).

In addition to a varied logistical structure, the criminal group consisted of individuals of different nationalities - Spanish, Swiss, Turkish, Polish and Moroccan.

In total, four people have been arrested, two of whom have already been imprisoned, and five others have been prosecuted for membership in a criminal organisation and crimes against public health and money-laundering.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Wildfire on Costa del Sol quickly brought under control
  2. 2 Beatlemania takes over Costa del Sol town this month
  3. 3 Summer lifeguard service starts in popular Costa del Sol resort
  4. 4 Balancing supply and demand in the Malaga construction sector
  5. 5 Costa del Sol cave marks international day with free guided tours
  6. 6 Rainbow flag unfurls to mark start of Pride Month
  7. 7 Drought restrictions eased in eastern Costa del Sol town after suffering several summers with water cuts
  8. 8 Court ruling casts doubts over major Costa del Sol festival, one of the longest-running in Spain
  9. 9 Torremolinos enhances beaches with new themed showers
  10. 10 Rubio rocket sees Antequera CF seize play-off edge

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Gang that sent marijuana from Malaga town to Germany hidden in fruit and vegetable shipments is smashed

Gang that sent marijuana from Malaga town to Germany hidden in fruit and vegetable shipments is smashed