Gang that sent marijuana from Malaga town to Germany hidden in fruit and vegetable shipments is smashed

SUR Malaga Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 15:07 Compartir

The Guardia Civil's so-called León 24 investigation has succeeded in dismantling a criminal organisation associated with the international trafficking of marijuana between Spain and Germany.

The police operation began a year ago, when investigators detected a German company, located in a warehouse in Villanueva del Trabuco in Malaga province, dedicated to the export of fruit and vegetables from Spain to Germany. Suspecting that the company could be used as a front, covering drug-related activity, they launched the first phase of the operation.

Officers confirmed that the company's industrial building was being used as a reception, storage and preparation centre for marijuana, which would then be transported in lorries to Germany, hidden in pallets of fruit and vegetables.

Following this discovery, in February 2024 the investigators proceeded to arrest two people who were inside the warehouse, guarding the drugs. At the site, 207 kilograms of marijuana were seized, hidden among the cargo, making it difficult to locate.

The operation continued for several more months, which led the officers to the towns of Orihuela (Alicante) and Osuna (Seville), which the company also used as departure points.

During the investigations officers were able to find out that this criminal organisation had carried out at least 30 drug shipments in a period of nine months, from warehouses located in Malaga, Seville and Alicante. The network, with a base in the Murcia region, regularly changed the location of the shipments in order to hinder possible police investigations. The criminal organisation used third parties as front men for the companies to give them a legal appearance.

The police proceeded to the second phase of the investigation last March, when two other suspects were arrested in Beniel (Murcia).

In addition to a varied logistical structure, the criminal group consisted of individuals of different nationalities - Spanish, Swiss, Turkish, Polish and Moroccan.

In total, four people have been arrested, two of whom have already been imprisoned, and five others have been prosecuted for membership in a criminal organisation and crimes against public health and money-laundering.