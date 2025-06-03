Livestock lorry loaded with pigs overturns after skidding off road in north of Malaga province

Julio J. Portabales Teba Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 14:17 | Updated 14:41h. Compartir

A serious road traffic accident happened on Monday, 2 June, on a road in the north of Malaga province. The incident at kilometre 3 of the A-7278, happened in the municipality of Teba, in the Guadalteba area, involved a lorry carrying pigs.

According to the information made available, the vehicle left the road for unknown reasons and ended up overturning, causing part of the load to become trapped inside the trailer. Some of the animals were immobilised with no possibility of escape, while others managed to get out by their own means.

The accident scene was attended by members of the Guardia Civil and a crew from the CPB Malaga provincial fire brigade based in Campillos, brought in at the request of the road traffic authorities. Once on the scene, the firefighters proceeded to rescue the driver of the lorry, who fortunately did not suffer any serious injuries.

Several animals that had been trapped after the vehicle overturned were also rescued. However, according to the CPB itself, several of the animals died as a result of the accident.