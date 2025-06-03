Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The overturned lorry on the A-7278, in the municipality of Teba. CPB
112 incident

Livestock lorry loaded with pigs overturns after skidding off road in north of Malaga province

The accident in Teba, in which several animals died, forced the fire brigade and Guardia Civil to intervene

Julio J. Portabales

Julio J. Portabales

Teba

Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 14:17

A serious road traffic accident happened on Monday, 2 June, on a road in the north of Malaga province. The incident at kilometre 3 of the A-7278, happened in the municipality of Teba, in the Guadalteba area, involved a lorry carrying pigs.

According to the information made available, the vehicle left the road for unknown reasons and ended up overturning, causing part of the load to become trapped inside the trailer. Some of the animals were immobilised with no possibility of escape, while others managed to get out by their own means.

The accident scene was attended by members of the Guardia Civil and a crew from the CPB Malaga provincial fire brigade based in Campillos, brought in at the request of the road traffic authorities. Once on the scene, the firefighters proceeded to rescue the driver of the lorry, who fortunately did not suffer any serious injuries.

Several animals that had been trapped after the vehicle overturned were also rescued. However, according to the CPB itself, several of the animals died as a result of the accident.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Beatlemania takes over Costa del Sol town this month
  2. 2 Rainbow flag unfurls to mark start of Pride Month
  3. 3 Rubio rocket sees Antequera CF seize play-off edge
  4. 4 Torremolinos to name streets after local people who have helped put town on the map
  5. 5 Balancing supply and demand in the Malaga construction sector
  6. 6 Wildfire on Costa del Sol quickly brought under control
  7. 7 Mayor of Estepona receives group from German Rotary Club
  8. 8 The healthcare sector, a key part of quality of life and care standards in Malaga
  9. 9 Summer lifeguard service starts in popular Costa del Sol resort
  10. 10 Cártama awards contract for construction of new day centre for the elderly

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Livestock lorry loaded with pigs overturns after skidding off road in north of Malaga province

Livestock lorry loaded with pigs overturns after skidding off road in north of Malaga province