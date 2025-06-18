Leroy Merlin due to open Andalusian distribution centre in north Malaga province town in early 2026, creating at least 100 jobs

Construction work on Leroy Merlin's logistics centre for the Andalucía region is already under way following the laying of the first stone in the Antequera business park (PEAN) to the north of Malaga province. Some 20 million euros will be invested by the house improvement and DIY company and the facility is expected to open in early 2026, creating between 100 and 120 jobs to supply its stores in southern Spain. This was announced by Luis de Vicente on behalf of Leroy Merlin, Ricardo Martínez for the construction company EIGO, Gustavo Cardozo, general manager of Panattoni Iberia, promoter of the project, and the mayor, Manuel Barón, at the ceremony held on Tuesday 17 June.

This is an area of 25,000 square metres on a plot of land in the business park on the front line, at the entrance to the city from the Malaga and Granada motorways, and next to the Mercadona logistics depot and the access to the regional hospital and the dolmen monument complex.

The general manager of Panattoni Iberia said that it will be "our third project in Andalucía and the first project in the province of Malaga". He pointed out that there are in Antequera "such important companies in the area that are surely contributing a lot to the economic and development of both the population of Antequera and the region".

Jobs

For his part, Luis de Vicente expressed his gratitude for the municipal collaboration: “A proactive, demanding, and efficient administration. Unfortunately, this is not usually the case in other locations where we are expanding internationally," he said. He therefore emphasised the importance of recognising the administrative efforts that have facilitated the investment. In terms of employment, "we are going to generate between 100 and 120 positions when all this is up and running". H

He said it will be a quality project that will take advantage of Antequera's location to commit to corporate social responsibility and “will allow us to optimise all our logistics circuits, significantly reducing our carbon footprint” thanks to the proximity of transportation links across different provinces.

The mayor thanked the company for choosing his town for this project, which they welcome as if it were an "international star" to an already powerful team, alluding to the high level of the PEAN: "We have a great business team, but today an absolute star is joining us. I am very proud that Antequera town hall is up to the task. We have a technical and political team that works with rigour, commitment and looks for solutions, not problems," he said.

Logistical and geographical advantages

In addition, he underlined the logistical and geographical advantages that make Antequera an exceptional enclave for this type of project. "We have an airport 35 minutes away and two high-speed train stations. The fact is that the Mediterranean rail corridor and the central corridor will pass through here. It is the only point in Spain where they are going to meet, apart from Algeciras, which is the endpoint."