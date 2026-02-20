Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Work has finally started. SUR
Infrastructure

Junta finally begins repairs on Antequera's danger road

The Junta de Andalucía has finally begun emergency repairs on the A-7281 access road to Antequera, ending months of administrative deadlock

Ignacio Lillo

Friday, 20 February 2026, 11:45

The Junta de Andalucía has finally begun emergency repairs on the A-7281 access road to Antequera, ending months of administrative deadlock.

Maintenance crews arrived Thursday to patch severe potholes that had sparked safety concerns and a jurisdictional dispute between the regional government and the local council.

While Mayor Manuel Barón welcomed the "patching" as a vital safety measure, a comprehensive resurfacing plan is still required before the road can be formally transferred to municipal control for future upkeep.

