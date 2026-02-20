Junta finally begins repairs on Antequera's danger road

Ignacio Lillo Friday, 20 February 2026, 11:45 Share

The Junta de Andalucía has finally begun emergency repairs on the A-7281 access road to Antequera, ending months of administrative deadlock.

Maintenance crews arrived Thursday to patch severe potholes that had sparked safety concerns and a jurisdictional dispute between the regional government and the local council.

While Mayor Manuel Barón welcomed the "patching" as a vital safety measure, a comprehensive resurfacing plan is still required before the road can be formally transferred to municipal control for future upkeep.