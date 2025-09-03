Good Samaritan returns wallet containing 900 euros of pension money to elderly man who lost it while shopping in Malaga town

Tomás - a 75-year-old pensioner - went to buy bread, as he does every day, at the Santiago bakery in Barrio Girón in Antequera in the north of Malaga province, but this time he left behind his wallet with the 900 euros of his recently received pension. Some hours later, the shop assistant found the forgotten wallet on the counter of the bakery. She looked inside and spotted the DNI Spanish ID card of the man who had bought bread in the morning, along with a large amount of money. She decided to return it to him at his home.

It was a happy outcome for Tomás González Muñoz. He paid for the bread and whatever else he needed with some coins he had, which is when he left his wallet on the counter. He didn't even realise that he had forgotten it when he left the bakery. It was busy and customers were coming and going.

Tomás was served by Rosario Fernández Guerrero. "I didn't notice that he had left his wallet at the time. But several customers passed by and a woman told me that it was there. I looked at it and could see that it had a lot of money in it. When my husband came, we opened it and saw the DNI," said Rosario.

That was the beginning of the good deed with a happy ending.

The joy of Tomás

The wallet belonged to Tomás who had been to the shop twice that morning. "We decided to go to his house, where my husband asked him if he had lost anything. He put his hand in his pockets and said: 'I have the keys here', but he hadn't realised yet that his wallet was missing."

When they showed it to him, he put his hands on his head. "I was very happy, I thanked them a million times, I hadn't realised," he said. His pension is 1,000 euros and he usually leaves 100 in his account. Like many other retired people, he takes out the rest for the month's expenses. He couldn't even think how he could have survived the month if the couple hadn't returned the cash.

"I don't know how I can thank Rosario. I am very grateful to her. There are very few people who are like that," said Tomás. Rosario advised Tomás and all older people to be more careful with their money. This story, however, had a happy outcome and Tomás said that he would never ever forget Rosario's kind gesture.