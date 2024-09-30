Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The state of the vehicle after the accident. CPB
Father and daughter die in road traffic accident in Malaga province
 

The man, a doctor in his 60s, and his daughter, a 28-year-old teacher, died after their vehicle veered off the A-384 in Campillos

Julio J. Portabales / SUR

Antequera

Monday, 30 September 2024, 11:09

A man and woman have died after the vehicle they were travelling veered off a road in the north of Malaga province on Sunday 29 September.

The incident involving the father-daughter duo happened about 8am when, according to witnesses, the vehicle crashed off the A-384, at kilometre 102, in Campillos.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but the pair, from Jerez de la Frontera in Cadiz, could not be saved. The man was a doctor in his 60s and his daughter was a 28-year-old teacher.

Emergency services at the scene of the incident.
Emergency services at the scene of the incident. SUR

The stretch of road was cordoned off while police investigated the accident, and was closed to traffic for some time. Four fire crews, members of the Campillos Local Police force, Guardia Civil traffic units, an air ambulance team and road ambulance crew responded to Sunday’s incident.

