Father and daughter die in road traffic accident in Malaga province

A man and woman have died after the vehicle they were travelling veered off a road in the north of Malaga province on Sunday 29 September.
The incident involving the father-daughter duo happened about 8am when, according to witnesses, the vehicle crashed off the A-384, at kilometre 102, in Campillos.
Emergency services rushed to the scene but the pair, from Jerez de la Frontera in Cadiz, could not be saved. The man was a doctor in his 60s and his daughter was a 28-year-old teacher.
The stretch of road was cordoned off while police investigated the accident, and was closed to traffic for some time. Four fire crews, members of the Campillos Local Police force, Guardia Civil traffic units, an air ambulance team and road ambulance crew responded to Sunday’s incident.
