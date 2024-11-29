Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Presentation of the upcoming purple carrot festival. SUR
Tradition and gastronomy: Cuevas Bajas celebrates 20 years of the purple carrot festival
What to do

Tradition and gastronomy: Cuevas Bajas celebrates 20 years of the purple carrot festival

The Fiesta de la Zanahoria Morá, declared a unique festival of tourist interest, will bring together thousands of visitors with activities for the whole family and culinary novelties as they pay tribute to this humble, but special, vegetable and the people behind its cultivation here

Julio J. Portabales

Cuevas Bajas

Friday, 29 November 2024, 15:47

December is about to arrive, and with this month comes the return of some winter traditions to the municipalities of Malaga province. In the case of the village of Cuevas Bajas, the arrival of this Christmas month means the start of the Fiesta de la Zanahoria Morá (the purple carrot festival), an event that this year will be celebrating a round number of anniversaries: 20 years since it was declared a unique festival of tourist interest in Malaga by the provincial authority (Diputación).

On 1 December Cuevas Bajas will dress up to commemorate this twentieth anniversary. This event, which has quintupled the population of the municipality on a regular basis, offers a varied programme of activities designed for all ages and tastes of visitors and village locals alike.

The celebrations will begin at 11am with the opening of the market in Calle Real, backed by a mural by artist Daniela Miazzo, which will narrate the adventures of Juanita La Morá and SúperZM, the rather unusual tourist ambassadors for the village.

The little ones also have a starring role in the festivities, where they will be able to enjoy children's workshops, face-painting with purple glitter and a virtual reality tournament called 'Catch Juanita'. The final phase of this virtual tournament will be projected onto a giant screen for the public to enjoy. In addition, for music lovers there will be parades and musical performances by Trío Gabanna and Requiebros, as well as a cooking demo and show by the cooks from Arxiduna restaurant, where attendees can sample some migas accompanied by purple carrots.

A tribute

At 12 noon, the community will pay posthumous tribute to Francisco Artacho Jurado. Better known in the locality as Paco de la Huerta Primera, a key promoter and supporter of the cultivation of the 'zanahoria morá' in Cuevas Bajas last century, will have his moment in the limelight. In fact, it will be the local residents themselves who will dedicate the traditional proclamation of the fiesta to Paco, giving him the importance that a figure of his stature requires.

New to this year, the festival will be introducing 'molletes moraos' and 'moraitos' to the public. Yes, these are purple molletes (the typical flat bread roll from nearby Antequera) and mini bread rolls. There will be gluten-free versions too. According to mayor Manuel Lara, "We want families to enjoy the gastronomy where Malaga overlooks the Genil, in La Villa Morá."

The purple carrot, a symbol of the town, stands out for its size (some can weigh more than a kilo), its characteristic colour and its healthy properties, such as its richness in vitamins A, B and E, as well as its anti-carcinogenic and diuretic components. This root vegetable, whose local output reaches 300,000 kilos per year, is in great demand in international markets.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol lights up for festive season from this Friday
  2. 2 Malaga's mango harvest ends with 25 per cent more fruit than expected
  3. 3 Costa del Sol brothel owner arrested for human trafficking
  4. 4 Historic ship set to dock at Malaga and open its decks to the public
  5. 5 Government to commission 1.2m-euro feasibility study for a train along the entire Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Blossom is the latest Malaga restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star
  7. 7 Plucky Malaga CF suffer late heartache in Valencia
  8. 8 Bonnie Tyler confirmed for Marenostrum Fuengirola 2025 line-up
  9. 9 Costa del Sol tourist attraction at the epicentre of advances in underground biology
  10. 10 Costa del Sol ice-cream maker voted among best in the world at the 'Oscars' of the Italian 'gelato'

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Tradition and gastronomy: Cuevas Bajas celebrates 20 years of the purple carrot festival