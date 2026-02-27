Malaga 112: Brazilian climber falls down vertical crack and injures her shoulder

M. J. D. A. Friday, 27 February 2026, 12:59 Share

The mountain rescue unit of the Guardia Civil rescued a 30-year-old Brazilian climber in Malaga's Antequera district on 26 February.

According to sources, the woman had fallen down a vertical crack in the area of Valle de Abdalajís and injured her shoulder.

The Guardia Civil immobilised her shoulder. They helped her come down on foot, as the pain did not allow her to lie on a stretcher.

The climber received treatment for her injuries in the Antequera hospital.