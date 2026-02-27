Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
112 incident

Malaga 112: Brazilian climber falls down vertical crack and injures her shoulder

The Guardia Civil immobilised her shoulder and helped her come down on foot, as the pain did not allow her to lie on a stretcher

M. J. D. A.

Friday, 27 February 2026, 12:59

The mountain rescue unit of the Guardia Civil rescued a 30-year-old Brazilian climber in Malaga's Antequera district on 26 February.

According to sources, the woman had fallen down a vertical crack in the area of Valle de Abdalajís and injured her shoulder.

The Guardia Civil immobilised her shoulder. They helped her come down on foot, as the pain did not allow her to lie on a stretcher.

The climber received treatment for her injuries in the Antequera hospital.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 42 Axarquía homes to be auctioned to pay off eight-million-euro debt
  2. 2 Torrox's iconic umbrellas to return to Plaza de la Constitución
  3. 3 UK's EU Relations Minister visits Madrid to tackle post-Brexit hurdles for expats
  4. 4 GIPE Presents the Second Edition of 'The Battle of the Banks'
  5. 5 Fuengirola spends &euro;440,000 to modernise Elola sports complex
  6. 6 Moving to Spain with savings abroad: how to manage them without hassle
  7. 7 Celebrating women's rights: Torremolinos highlights equality throughout March
  8. 8 Drainage systems improved in Rincón de la Victoria after flooding

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga 112: Brazilian climber falls down vertical crack and injures her shoulder

Malaga 112: Brazilian climber falls down vertical crack and injures her shoulder