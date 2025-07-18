Malaga province town intensifies water control measures due to unusual increase in consumption

Following the intense rains this spring, it seemed that Malaga province's and Andalucía's main enemy in the summer was only going to be a vague memory of worse times this year. Despite this being one of the best hydrological years in the last decade, however, the drought is not behind, especially in the Antequera district and its municipalities in the north of the province. For weeks now, the residents of Fuente de Piedra, Mollina, Humilladero and Alameda have been facing restrictions to alleviate water shortage.

Archidona faces the possibility of joining these municipalities, after the town hall detected unusual escalation in water consumption. According to a municipal report, the level of consumption in the last few weeks has reached the equivalent of the peak in August. This is a cause for concern for Archidona town hall, given the reality in nearby towns.

Mayor Juan Manuel Almohalla has asked residents to be cautious, adding that the latest rains, although abundant, have not been enough to fully recharge aquifers for a long time.

Swimming pools

The municipal analysis points to the refilling of private swimming pools as the main cause behind this sudden increase in water consumption. The town hall has therefore reminded the public that it is not allowed to use water from the main network to fill private pools.

Almohalla announced that the analysis will be maintained in the coming weeks, with consumption data being released on a weekly basis. He also urged residents to exercise extreme caution and repair domestic leaks as soon as possible. "With everyone's effort and involvement, we can reduce consumption," he said.

Different institutions continue looking for solutions that can alleviate the situation to some extent. Projects to sectorise the distribution network in Archidona, regulate pressures and detect areas of lower efficiency are currently being worked on. In addition, work continues on the renovation and repair of the network to reduce losses.