New fire station opens in north of Malaga province and the old one will be converted into an emergency school

Antequera has opened its new fire station in memory of José Gil, a firefighter who died in the line of duty in October 2018, following a storm that hit the local area. The Diputación provincial authority has invested 2.6 million euros in the new facilities in Cuesta de Talavera.

The new facility will serve 70,000 people in the Antequera, Mollina, Fuente de Piedra, Humilladero, Alameda, Cuevas de San Marcos, Cuevas Bajas and Valle de Abdalajís areas. By relocating to the town centre, emergency response times will be reduced by seven minutes.

The inauguration was attended by Francisco Salado, the mayor of the city, Manuel Barón, as well as Pepe Gil's widow and his two sons.

The building has cost 2.4 million euros, plus 200,000 euros for equipment and furniture for offices, lockers, gymnasium, kitchen and dormitories.

Increased workforce

The fire station has a total of 33 staff members, and the aim is to increase personnel from five to six professionals per team. As for vehicles, it is equipped with a light urban fire engine, a rural fire engine, an automatic turntable ladder, a heavy water tanker with a capacity of 11,000 litres, a multi-purpose rescue van, an equipment transport vehicle, and will soon be receiving a rapid intervention vehicle.

"This park represents a firm commitment to safety, operability and the memory of those who have given their all for others, like Pepe Gil, whose story should always be known as an example," Salado said.

On the other hand, the former fire station, which has been at a crossroads since 2002, will be used as a future provincial emergency school, according to the president of the provincial authority, Francisco Salado.