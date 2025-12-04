Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Image of the overturned lorry on the A-92M on Thursday. Tráfico
Overturned lorry forces A-92M to close to traffic in Antequera

Vehicles were forced to take the A-45 as an alternative as the lorry, whose driver has been taken to hospital, was in the middle of the road, occupying both lanes

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Málaga

Thursday, 4 December 2025, 10:03

A lorry that overturned on the A-92M road in Antequera early on Thursday morning has led to the closing of the road to traffic. Drivers were diverted to the A-45 as an alternative. According to information from the traffic management centre, the lorry was occupying both lanes of the A-92M, specifically at kilometre 23, in the direction of Granada.

The incident occurred around 4.30am. The road in question joins the Alto de las Pedrizas with the border of the province of Granada. Thanks to the rapid diversion to the A-45, no traffic jams have been reported.

The Guardia Civil, road maintenance, the fire brigade and medical staff were mobilised to the scene. The 48-year-old lorry driver has been taken to Antequera hospital. The circumstances of the accident are not clear for the moment.

Image of the overturned lorry. Tráfico

Delays on the MA-20

Another accident involving a motorbike and two vehicles caused two kilometres of traffic jams on Thursday morning. The incident occurred at kilometre 10.4 of the MA-20, in the direction of Torremolinos, around 7.50am. It affected the left lane at the Ortega Prados tunnel (popularly known as the false tunnel of Carlos Haya).

The vehicles involved in the accident were removed around 8.30am and traffic slowly started to resume to normal.

