Argument over loose dog sparked shooting incident that left 17 people injured in a Malaga town

Juan Cano Malaga Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 16:36

Multiple gunshots were fired and some 17 people left injured after an argument over a dog resulted in a shootout in a neighbourhood in Antequera. SUR has gained more details about the investigation into one of the most serious shootings - if not the most serious, given the number of victims - recorded in Malaga province.

The latest revelations come after a shooting in the Tres Mil Viviendas neighbourhood in Seville last weekend, where shots were fired into the air from a Kalashnikov (AK-47) rifle. Its erratic trajectory reached the very centre of Seville, confirming a disturbing reality of the presence of weapons of war in Spanish cities.

Last weekend's incident was not an isolated case in Andalucía. Some months before, on 6 May, there was a shooting in Antequera in the north of Malaga province, where a submachine gun was used to settle an argument between locals. The incident was apparently sparked after one of the residents was troubled by another resident letting their dog off the leash inside a residential building.

Seventeen injured

Four people were arrested and 17 were left injured - the two most seriously wounded were a man and a woman who were not involved in the argument. The woman was even presumed dead after being shot in the head. The argument, before the shooting, took place about 2pm when the National Police station in Antequera received an alert about a fight taking place between residents in Avenida de la Estación.

The officers that went to the scene met with a woman who claimed to have been assaulted by another woman and a man. Police told them they could go to the station to report each other for minor injuries and threats.

Police then received several alerts some 27 minutes later, requesting help following a shooting that had occurred in the same location. On arrival, officers found the street strewn with people screaming out in pain from the bullets. Four were immediately rushed to hospital, while police called for all available ambulances to treat the others.

Shooters

The alleged shooters were still barricaded in the building. A patrol remained stationed on the third floor landing to block the only exit from the house, while other officers set up a security perimeter. Backup was called including the National Police's negotiation team and the special operations group.

The operation ended two hours later where the four men inside the house gave themselves up about 4.30pm. They were a father and three of his sons, with all of them having a previous record with police. Officers seized the submachine gun and a pistol.

A witness told officers they heard the scuffle and was then startled by the sound of "repeating shots", so they looked out and saw a man with a submachine gun. Another woman, who was injured, said the man was "shooting to kill without a second thought".

At the same time, the wife of one of the detainees appeared at the police station and gave her version of what had happened. According to her account, the dog that was on the loose - which had sparked the conflict - was loose in the hallway of the residential building the day before and had pounced on her son and licked his face.

The woman said she went in search of the dog's owner to tell them off for letting it loose in the residential block, but could not find them. However, she ran into her on her way to the supermarket with her daughter the next morning. There are conflicting accounts of what happened between them. The incident resulted in 17 people injured, with two people nearly losing their lives.