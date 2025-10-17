Malaga town rallies against eviction of local resident who has 94% disability

Hundreds of Alameda residents, in the north of Malaga province, abandoned their workplaces and stopped running errands on Thursday, 16 October, to show their support for Fran Custodio - a 64-year-old man with 94% disability who is on the verge of being evicted from the house where he has lived his whole life.

Regular routines screeched to a halt and even residents from nearby municipalities filled Calle Baja, where Fran's house is located. His case, which has even reached the court, dates back more than four decades, when his father put up the family home as collateral for the purchase of a farm. Over the years, the father accumulated a debt of around 36,000 euros, which was inherited by Fran. Although there have been various attempts to resolve it, a court in Antequera ultimately ordered Fran's eviction, despite his vulnerable state.

When he was a child, Fran suffered an illness, which left him dependent on a wheelchair and permanent assistance. He has been supported by residents and even Alameda mayor José García Orejuela, who has stated that Fran is not a "squatter".

36,000 euros of debt

The legal situation is further complicated by the actions of the investment fund that currently owns the property, which residents and the mayor refer to as a "vulture fund". Despite attempts to reach an agreement, including an offer of 60,000 euros (well above the original debt), the entity has not responded to calls, emails or payment proposals. The court has rejected the appeals presented and maintains the eviction order, "without taking into account Fran's extreme vulnerability, accredited by reports from the public social services, or the exceptional circumstances of the case".

Massive response

The public response has been massive. According to town hall estimates, more than 500 people, residents of both Alamenda and nearby towns, gathered in front of Fran's house early on Thursday morning, overflowing the street and forcing the Guardia Civil to deploy up to seven vehicles while awaiting court orders. Many have left their jobs and chores in the middle of the agricultural season to show their support.

Zoom Residents gather around Fran Custodio's house. SUR

Although visibly affected, Fran Custodio told SUR that he has been able to maintain composure thanks to the support he has received. "When you see all these people supporting you, you realise that you are not alone," he stated. He said that the judge has ignored articles that protect him and rejected his appeals without assessing his case.

Fran Custodio: "When you see all these people supporting you, you realise that you are not alone"

The mayor of Alameda reiterated his support for Custodio and denounced the lack of empathy and flexibility in the system. "We are dealing with a person who is not a squatter, who was born and has always lived here, with 94% disability, and who, despite everything, is facing eviction. The family is willing to pay off the debt and has presented an offer much higher than the outstanding amount, but the fund refuses to respond," he said. García Orejuela hopes that social pressure will lead to the suspension of the eviction and open a dialogue to prevent Fran from losing his home.

The judicial commission is now deciding the next steps in a case that goes beyond the scope of a simple eviction process. Fran's future depends on whether the justice system opens a negotiation channel or maintains a procedure that could leave him without the home in which he has lived all his life.