73-year-old woman dies in house fire in Malaga province

Firefighters rescued a 52-year-old man, who was taken to hospital

Wednesday, 7 January 2026, 11:59

A 73-year-old woman died on Tuesday morning in a house fire in the town of Antequera.

The incident was reported to the emergency services late on Monday night. Around 11.45pm, neighbours reported that there were flames in a two-storey house in Plaza Comercio.

Firefighters, together with members of the Local and the National police, went to the scene.

The emergency services managed to rescue a 52-year-old man, who was taken to the Antequera hospital, but they were only able to certify the woman's death at the scene.

Sources from the firefighting department reported that the fire had affected the entire building.

