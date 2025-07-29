Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Crime

Major blow to anabolic steroid trafficking on Costa del Sol with two arrests and 78,000 packs seized

Police discovered almost two million doses of the illegal substances during raids in Ojén, Marbella and Estepona

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Tuesday, 29 July 2025, 11:10

National Police officers in Spain have dismantled a network linked to the trafficking of anabolic steroids in Malaga province. The operation was launched after investigators first discovered that the same two people were sending marijuana by post to other European countries. As a result, the suspects, 65 and 41, were arrested and 78,000 containers were seized in the towns of Ojén, Marbella and Estepona.

The initial business that the drug-trafficking unit of the Costa del Sol (UDYCO) discovered was the one linked to the distribution of marijuana. The packages were mainly sent to Bremen (Germany), together with tracking devices.

After intercepting one of these shipments, the police were able to identify the person allegedly responsible for dropping off the packages at shipping companies. He had also previously been in charge, reportedly, of collecting the substance and preparing it in storage units he used as makeshift 'nurseries' to hide the drugs.

The suspect would obtain the marijuana from another man, who was in charge of supplying the drugs and the geolocation devices. Both individuals were allegedly sending three shipments a day, each of 30 kilograms of marijuana. The final destinations were Northern European countries, mainly Germany and Poland, where the price of this substance is much higher.

It was through the subsequent searches that the police discovered the second illicit business - the trafficking of anabolic steroids. They found 78,528 containers with 1,774,300 doses. They also seized two kilograms of cocaine, 43 kilograms of marijuana, 60 kilograms of hashish and more than 53,000 euros in cash.

The two suspects were brought before the courts and remanded in custody.

