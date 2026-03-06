Malaga provincial tax agency to refund residents in 70 municipalities after property tax error

José Rodríguez Cámara Alhaurín de la Torre Friday, 6 March 2026, 11:31 Share

The Malaga provincial tax collection agency (Patronato de Recaudación Provincial) has admitted to a "serious error" that resulted in overcharged Property Tax (IBI) bills for residents across 70 municipalities.

The mistake primarily affected taxpayers who pay in instalments. Affected households will receive a refund in the form of a deduction in their next bill.

What caused the mistake and how do you get your money back? Cause of the error: The provincial authority attributed the mistake to an external assistant company. Taxes unrelated to property—specifically water rates—were incorrectly added to the IBI valuation. Resolution for residents: Affected households do not need to claim manually; the overpaid amount will be issued as a deduction on their next tax bill. Communication: The provincial authority will send formal letters to all impacted taxpayers to explain the discrepancy.

The provincial authority has not provided specific numbers, as each taxation depends on the bill. However, it has stated that it will inform all affected households via a letter.

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall reported the "serious error" and the mayor called an urgent meeting to ask for an explanation.

Financial councillor José Manuel de Molina stated that they had reported the error while reviewing various tax categories (property, water, waste, etc.). According to him, the mistake has been detrimental to those who opt for the system of payment in instalments.

Criticism from the opposition

The local opposition has criticised both sides - the governing team and the provincial tax agency. It states that the town hall should withdraw from the provincial tax agency and collect municipal taxes itself.

At the same time, it has denounced the repeated mistakes that the tax collection agency is committing.

"There are families who need that money," opposition spokesperson David Márquez has stated, adding that they have requested the provincial authority for detailed information.

Alhaurín de la Torre is only the first municipality to have raised the alarm.