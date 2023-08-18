Amber alert activated for temperatures of around 40C in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The heat is back with a vengeance this weekend in Malaga province and the worst is expected to come this Saturday 18 August), with temperatures that could exceed 40C. Aemet, the state meteorological agency, has raised the high temperature warning for Saturday. It has gone from the yellow initially forecast to amber. This could mean temperatures of 39C on the Costa del Sol and Malaga city, and may exceed 40 degrees in the inland towns of the Guadalhorce valley. In Ronda and Antequera areas a little less heat is expected; and yellow warnings are active for temperatures of up to 38C. The warnings will be in effect from 1pm to 9pm.

This increase in temperatures is caused by an episode of hot terral wind that will affect part of the province, although it is expected to be short in duration and the westerly breeze will be felt especially this Saturday.

Today, Friday, the heat will also be felt in several Spanish provinces, not only in Malaga. Specifically, due to the high temperatures, the provinces of Cordoba, Granada, Jaén, Huesca, Teruel, Mallorca, Burgos, Albacete, Cuenca, Barcelona, Gerona, Lérida, Murcia, Álava, Alicante, Valencia and Gran Canaria will be under yellow alerts, while Zaragoza, Navarra, Guipúzcoa, Vizcaya and La Rioja will be under amber warnings.

Temperatures will reach 39C in Zaragoza, Navarra and La Rioja, while Cordoba, Granada, Jaén, Huesca, Albacete, Murcia, Álava, Valencia and Alicante will reach 38C. In addition, sea swell and rain in A Coruña will cause alerts to be activated.