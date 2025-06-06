Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The inside of the centre. SUR
Heritage

Alozaina inaugurates new visitor centre to showcase key local industry

The space aims to promote olive-growing culture as an essential part of the town's history, economy, and daily life, with a focus on tourism

Julio J. Pprtabales

Alozaina

Friday, 6 June 2025, 10:59

It was one of the town's greatest wishes, and it has finally come true. Alozaina, its residents and visitors can now enjoy the Centro de Interpretación de la Aceituna (olive visitor centre), an educational and tourist space focused on one of the most important agricultural products in Malaga and Andalucía: the olive.

Located in a privileged setting with views of the natural surroundings of the Sierra de las Nieves, the centre has been developed using public funds and through the collaboration of Alozaina town hall, the Malaga provincial council and the Andalusian regional government.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Wildfire on Costa del Sol quickly brought under control
  2. 2 Costa del Sol cave marks international day with free guided tours
  3. 3 Drought restrictions eased in eastern Costa del Sol town after suffering several summers with water cuts
  4. 4 Court ruling casts doubts over major Costa del Sol festival, one of the longest-running in Spain
  5. 5 Netball builds bridges in Malaga: Alhaurín club unites women through sport and community
  6. 6 Summer lifeguard service starts in popular Costa del Sol resort
  7. 7 Torremolinos enhances beaches with new themed showers
  8. 8 Benalmádena to decorate its streets to celebrate Corpus Christi
  9. 9 Torremolinos to host national bodybuilding championship this weekend
  10. 10 Tourist information office in Malaga village reopens for first time since Covid-19 pandemic

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Alozaina inaugurates new visitor centre to showcase key local industry

Alozaina inaugurates new visitor centre to showcase key local industry