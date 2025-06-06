Alozaina inaugurates new visitor centre to showcase key local industry

Julio J. Pprtabales Alozaina Friday, 6 June 2025, 10:59 Compartir

It was one of the town's greatest wishes, and it has finally come true. Alozaina, its residents and visitors can now enjoy the Centro de Interpretación de la Aceituna (olive visitor centre), an educational and tourist space focused on one of the most important agricultural products in Malaga and Andalucía: the olive.

Located in a privileged setting with views of the natural surroundings of the Sierra de las Nieves, the centre has been developed using public funds and through the collaboration of Alozaina town hall, the Malaga provincial council and the Andalusian regional government.