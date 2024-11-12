Aemet updates its forecast for Wednesday: these are the areas of Malaga province where the heaviest rain is likely to fall

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 14:14

Spain's state weather agency Aemet has updated its weather forecast for Wednesday 13 November, revealing the areas in Malaga province where it is most likely to rain the most.

Based on data up to 10am this Tuesday, between 100 and 120mm could fall during the day on Wednesday in the upper Axarquía areas, in municipalities such as Periana, Alfarnate, Alfarnatejo, Colmenar and Riogordo, among others. If this forecast plays out, the La Viñuela reservoir will receive a big boost, helping it to increase its low levels.

The second highest risk area (between 80 and 100mm) would be in the eastern part of Malaga city (El Palo, Limonar, Cerrado, Pinares), as well as in the municipality of Rincón de la Victoria and its surroundings; and Casabermeja. For the rest of the province, lower amounts of between 20 and 40mm are expected, more likely in the Greater Malaga area, the central part of the Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce valley.

In line with its weather models, Aemet has today updated the warning, which remains at amber level for Malaga city, Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce valley and Axarquia. It has also refined its scope of possible heavy rainfall. "The warning refers to the eastern part of the province," Aemet said on its website. It has also slightly raised the threshold of what is to be expected, with up to 40mm in one hour, and up to 105mm in 12 hours. The risk remains active from 3am on Wednesday until 8am on Thursday.

Zoom Wednesday's weather alerts. Aemet

Zoom Thursday's weather alerts. Aemet

The Vega de Antequera is also included in the list of high-risk areas, with an amber warning for "the westernmost part of the province" such as the municipalities of Archidona, the Villanuevas (del Trabuco, del Rosario, Algaidas, Tapia), Cuevas Bajas and Cuevas de San Marcos. In these cases, meteorologists said there could be downpours of up to 40mm in one hour and 105mm in 12 hours.

A yellow warning has been issued for Ronda where 20mm is expected to fall in one hour and 60mm in 12 hours; while the warning for Malaga city, the Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce valley has been extended to Thursday 8am, although with less risk.