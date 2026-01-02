Spain's weather agency rules out possible snowfall along Malaga province's coast

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Friday, 2 January 2026, 13:56 Share

The complex meteorological situation in the province of Malaga from this weekend to early next week is becoming clearer. While the automatic system of Aemet (the state meteorological agency) initially hinted at the possibility of snowfall even in Malaga city and other coastal municipalities, this has now been ruled out.

With that said, the forecast no longer expects snow at 200-300 metres of altitude on 6 and 7 January. The initial forecast predicted the rare appearance of snow in the foothills of Los Montes de Málaga, very close to the historic centre, as well as in Sierra Blanca (Marbella) and Sierra Tejeda y Almijara (the Axarquia district).

The new forecast is now much closer to "normal". The snow level predicted for 6 January remains low, at only 400 metres, but with a probability of rainfall of only 40%. There is a 65% probability of showers on 7 January, but the snow level has been raised to 900 metres.

"Aemet's automatic forecast has changed, as was expected. It is likely to change today as well. The probability of snow in Malaga city is very low, only 2%. Even the probability of precipitation is low," Malaga meteorologist José Luis Escudero said on 2 January.

Rain during the Three Kings' parade

There is still a 100% chance of rain on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. At the moment, it is not clear what the weather will be like during the Three Kings' parade ('cabalgata') in Malaga city on 5 January.

In addition, the start of the week will bring the coldest days so far this winter, with maximum temperatures of only 12-14C on Tuesday and Wednesday and an overnight minimum of 6-7C.

Meanwhile, 2 January will be a day of transition: Atlantic storm Francis will approach mainland Spain from the Canary Islands, where it has already caused flooding. On Friday, rain is only expected in Huelva, while temperatures are expected to rise in the rest of Andalucía. Cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 19C are expected in Malaga province.