EFE
Aemet issues yellow weather alerts for high temperatures in Malaga
Aemet issues yellow weather alerts for high temperatures in Malaga

Spain's state weather agency is forecasting the mercury could hit 40C in parts of the province on Saturday, and climb even higher on Sunday

Almudena Nogués

Almudena Nogués

Malaga

Friday, 28 July 2023, 10:29

After a short respite, the sweltering heat is returning to the province. Malaga will experience a new episode of high temperatures from this Saturday onwards, with the hot terral wind likely to be the main feature on Sunday.

For now, Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has activated yellow alerts in the Ronda and Antequera areas, with maximum temperatures of between 38 and 40C forecast tomorrow (Satuday). The warnings will be in force between 1pm and 9pm. The minimum temperatures will also rise, by up to five degrees, reaching 22-23C.

It will be a prelude to a torrid weekend. For now, Aemet has not activated warnings for Sunday, although the forecast suggests that the mercury will climb above 40 degrees in many municipalities. Once again, the worst of the extreme temperatures will be borne by inland areas of the Guadalhorce valley such as Pizarra, Álora, Coín and Cártama, where maximum temperatures of 44 and 42C degrees respectively are expected.

In contrast, the Costa del Sol and the Axarquia coastline will record the most moderate temperatures of the day (along with the capital itself), with thermometers around 35-36 degrees in most municipalities of the coastal strip. Nerja and Torrox will be a haven from the heat: temperatures will not exceed 31 degrees.

