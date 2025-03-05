Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Tourists stroll through the centre of Malaga in the rain today. Migue Fernández
Aemet issues new warning for heavy rain in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol on Thursday
Weather

Aemet issues new warning for heavy rain in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol on Thursday

The areas likely to be affected will be Guadalhorce valley, the western coast of the province, Malaga city and the Serranía de Ronda, where up to 60mm may accumulate over the course of the day

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 12:42

This week Malaga has seen a string of weather warnings activated for heavy rainfall. The warning that is active for today in a large part of the province has already been extended to tomorrow, in similar terms.

At the moment, this Wednesday the Aemet Meteorological Centre is maintaining a yellow level warning (slight risk) due to the likelihood of rainfall of between 15 and 20mm in one hour, and up to 60mm accumulated over the course of the day. This could be the case in Malaga city and in the Guadalhorce valley, western Costa del Sol, Serranía de Ronda and Antequera area.

The truth is that, as it is a 'Dana' weather system, it is very difficult to model, so that a heavy downpour may fall in one area and yet hardly anything will be recorded close by. This is why the warnings have been extended to large areas of the province, although the level of danger is, in theory, only slight. Only the Axarquia area escapes this situation.

For tomorrow the scenario will be very similar: Aemet is once again forecasting downpours that could leave up to 60mm in twelve hours in parts of Malaga city, the western Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce valley and Serranía de Ronda. In this case, the heaviest rainfall is expected during the early hours of the morning, until 6am.

Atlantic storm

On Thursday evening (6pm) and Friday morning (until midday) there will be a transition in the atmosphere, in which no new precipitation is expected, according to the Aemet forecast.

But from midday on Friday and throughout the weekend, including Monday and Tuesday, an Atlantic storm will enter the scene. In this case it will be a different scenario, which will leave widespread precipitation, over large areas, and prolonged in time; unlike the 'Dana', which tends to leave violent discharges and in isolated spots.

This storm may leave accumulated rainfall (throughout the whole episode) of up to 100-120mm, especially in the westernmost part of the Costa del Sol and in the Guadalhorce valley. For the first time this year there is a clear probability of downpours of up to 40mm falling in the higher areas of La Axarquía, which could give a good boost to the provincial reservoir that is most in need of water, which is La Viñuela.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Renowned Irish guitarist to give two free concerts in Malaga
  2. 2 Costa business owner kidnapped and beaten by three hooded and armed men before being left injured on roadside
  3. 3 Pretty inland Malaga town hopes to exceed one million tourists in 2025
  4. 4 Friends rally to help Costa del Sol chimney sweep after theft of tools worth more than 10,000 euros
  5. 5 Bikers host Andalucía Day event for clients and staff of much-loved Malaga association
  6. 6 Glamour-flavoured pancakes in Puerto Banús
  7. 7 A trip to the Costa del Sol for an Oscar
  8. 8 Malaga teenager becomes youngest-ever Premier Padel champion
  9. 9 Brics, an open door to replace the US dollar or bricked up?
  10. 10 Malaga CF snatch a share of the points thanks to dramatic two-goal fightback

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Aemet issues new warning for heavy rain in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol on Thursday