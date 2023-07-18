Aemet issues amber alert in Malaga for another wave of high temperatures

Isabel Méndez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

The heat will be felt very strongly again this Tuesday, 18 July, across the board in Spain. In Andalucía, four of the eight provinces will have a weather warning in place for high temperatures, including Malaga. The state weather agency (Aemet) has activated the amber alert for high temperatures in Cordoba, Granada, Jaen and Malaga provinces, where thermometers will reach maximum temperatures of 42C, while in Almeria, Cadiz, Huelva and Seville a yellow warning has been activated. The warnings will remain in force from 1pm to 9pm.

In the case of Malaga province, the Antequera area will be the worst affected, and there will be an amber warning in place with maximum temperatures expected to reach 40 degrees. In Ronda, meanwhile, there will be a yellow warning for highs of 38 degrees.

Ampliar Weather alerts in Spain, by region, this Tuesday 18 July Aemet

In the province of Cordoba, an amber warning has been activated in the Cordoba countryside, with highs of 42 degrees, and in the Subbetica Cordoba, the mercury will reach 40 degrees. However, in the Sierra and Pedroches area, the Aemet has activated a yellow warning, with maximum temperatures of 38C. As for the province of Granada, the amber high temperature alert has been activated in the Cuenca del Genil, Guadix and Baza areas, with maximum temperatures of 42 degrees, respectively.

Rest of Andalucía

In Jaén, an amber warning has been activated in Morena and Condado, Cazorla and Segura, and in the Guadalquivir Valley areas, where thermometers will register, in the three areas, maximum temperatures of 42C. Meanwhile, in the capital and Montes, a yellow warning has been activated for maximum temperatures of 39 degrees. On the other hand, in the province of Almeria, the yellow warning has been activated in the Almanzora Valley and Los Vélez, Nacimiento and Campo de Tabernas areas, with 39 degrees, respectively.

As for the province of Cadiz, the yellow warning has been activated only in Grazalema, where the thermometers will reach a maximum of 38C. With regard to Huelva province, in the area of Aracena, Andévalo and Condado, a yellow warning for high temperatures will be in force, with maximum temperatures of 38 degrees, respectively. In the province of Seville, Aemet has activated the yellow heat alert in the Sierra Norte and Sierra Sur, where thermometers will reach 38 degrees in both areas, and in the countryside of Seville, with a maximum of 39 degrees.

Ampliar Weather alerts for Tuesday, 18 July. Aemet

This Tuesday there will be weather warnings in thirteen regions of Spain, of which three will be at the highest red level. Only Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria and the Canary Islands will be spared a high temperature alert. The red warnings (extreme risk) will be activated in the provinces of Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Mallorca, Gerona and Lérida, where temperatures are expected to reach 42C in the central hours of the day.