Third sweltering heatwave of summer arrives, but how long will it affect the south of Spain? Maximum temperatures of 44C were recorded in the provinces of Jaén and Córdoba today, where Aemet activated the red alert level for high temperatures

Andalucía is experiencing its third heatwave of summer this week, with today (Monday, 17 July) being the hottest day, with maximum temperatures of 44C recorded in the provinces of Jaén and Cordoba. Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) activated a red warning for high temperatures, although the heatwave is expected to subside from Thursday onwards, thus not affecting the 23 July general election day on Sunday.

This was explained by Juan de Dios del Pino, Aemet's territorial delegate for Andalucía, Ceuta and Melilla, who also pointed out that this heatwave is caused by the same as the previous ones, "the arrival of a mass of warm air from North Africa", along with "the long duration of the days at this time of year", which "makes the ground receive more heat and with the nights being so short, the atmosphere does not have time to cool down," he said.

From Tuesday onwards, Del Pino continued, there will be a "slight" drop in temperatures caused by a cloud mass that "will act as a parasol", thus reducing the strength of the sun. With regard to Wednesday, temperatures will continue to fall, "although they will remain high", the head of the Aemet in Andalucía clarified, while pointing out the possibility of "some rainfall in the mountains of Jaén and Granada".

Likewise, the entry of the Atlantic anticyclone on Thursday will dominate the outlook and produce a significant drop in temperatures, falling to 35C on Friday, while at the weekend they will rise by a couple of degrees.

As for the minimum temperatures, they will continue to be high, not dropping below 23 degrees in the Guadalquivir Valley. Specifically, in Malaga province, nighttime lows will be close to 30 degrees due to "an episode of terral between Wednesday and Thursday", explained Del Pino.