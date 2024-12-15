New storm triggers Aemet weather alerts in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol

Ester Requena Malaga Sunday, 15 December 2024, 15:33 | Updated 15:40h.

A new Levante storm has arrived in the Andalucía region, where Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has activated amber and yellow weather warnings on Monday. Specifically, the yellow alert will be activated in Malaga and Granada province while in Cadiz province the alert will be raised to amber.

Specifically in the Malaga province areas of Antequera and Ronda, the yellow warning will be in force from 00.01am on 16 December until 11.59pm, as gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour are expected.

Zoom Weather alerts in Spain's Andalucía region on Monday, 16 December. Aemet

In the rest of the province, in Malaga city, along the Costa del Sol, in the Guadalhorce valley and Axarquia areas, the yellow warning will be activated at 8am and will be in force until 5.59 pm, with winds from the east with intervals of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and along the coast waves of 2 to 3 metres.