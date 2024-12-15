Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
New storm triggers Aemet weather alerts in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol
Weather

New storm triggers Aemet weather alerts in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol

Wind gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour are expected in the province on Monday

Ester Requena

Ester Requena

Malaga

Sunday, 15 December 2024, 15:33

A new Levante storm has arrived in the Andalucía region, where Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has activated amber and yellow weather warnings on Monday. Specifically, the yellow alert will be activated in Malaga and Granada province while in Cadiz province the alert will be raised to amber.

Specifically in the Malaga province areas of Antequera and Ronda, the yellow warning will be in force from 00.01am on 16 December until 11.59pm, as gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour are expected.

Weather alerts in Spain's Andalucía region on Monday, 16 December. Aemet

In the rest of the province, in Malaga city, along the Costa del Sol, in the Guadalhorce valley and Axarquia areas, the yellow warning will be activated at 8am and will be in force until 5.59 pm, with winds from the east with intervals of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and along the coast waves of 2 to 3 metres.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Appointments to see doctor will be sorted in Andalucía, says Junta president
  2. 2 Top awards go to two Costa del Sol-based burger restaurants
  3. 3 Malaga Airport breaks all-time annual passenger record with several weeks still to go
  4. 4 Marbella enhances its international appeal with the arrival of Mercato della Fontanella
  5. 5 This is the most important sleep habit we need
  6. 6 New home for 'iconic' marble nymph statue kept hidden away in Benalmádena for two decades
  7. 7

    Souper man
  8. 8 Olympic star Paul Chelimo to debut in record-breaking Malaga Marathon this Sunday
  9. 9 Weekend of international Christmas festivities lined up in Benalmádena
  10. 10 Mobile phone mast plan halted after Costa del Sol residents stage protest

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish New storm triggers Aemet weather alerts in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol