Aemet activates yellow alerts for high temperatures and waves on the Costa del Sol

This week's Feria de Málaga is not proving to be very good for people who enjoy spending the day at the beach, despite the high temperatures that are usually recorded in August. On Tuesday, Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) activated an amber warning for temperatures of up to 39C in the city, accompanied by inland winds. This Wednesday, the hot 'terral' wind will continue to make its presence felt, although with less intensity.

Aemet has therefore reduced the heat warning to yellow. Maximum temperatures of 36C are expected in the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce valley and Axarquia areas from 1pm to 9pm. But in addition to this warning for high temperatures, there will also be a coastal phenomena warning, also active on 20 along the coast of Malaga province. This warning will be activated between 3pm and 8pm in the Malaga regions of Sol and Guadalhorce and Axarquia and winds are expected to blow from the southwest at 50 to 60 kilometres per hour (force 7) with waves of two to three metres. In other words, it will be an afternoon of strong winds and waves that will not be conducive to visit the beaches of Malaga.

At a regional level in Andalucía, clear skies and a general decrease in temperatures are forecast. Winds will be light to moderate from the west, intensifying in the afternoon. On the Mediterranean coast and the Strait of Gibraltar, "strong" westerly winds are expected, with occasional "very strong" gusts.