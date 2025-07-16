Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Aemet activates yellow alerts for high temperatures in Malaga province from Thursday onwards

Spain's state meteorological agency is forecasting highs of 39C and the heat warnings will remain in place up until 9pm in the evening

Almudena Nogués

Almudena Nogués

Malaga

Wednesday, 16 July 2025, 18:39

Spain is heading into the middle of the heatwave from today. A large part of the country is under extreme heat warnings. Specifically, 34 provinces in 12 regions could reach 42C. In Andalucía, Cordoba, Granada, Jaen and Seville will have some of their areas covered with amber level warnings this Wednesday, while Cadiz and Huelva will have yellow levels. Malaga province will escape from this heat map today. But the truce will be short-lived. Tomorrow, Thursday, the state meteorological agency (Aemet) has already activated the yellow alerts in the Costa del Sol, Mala city, Guadalhorce valley and Antequera areas. Between 1pm and 9pm the agency forecasts temperatures of between 36 and 39C - respectively - in both areas. The warning will be maintained on Friday in the same time periods in these areas, for maximum temperatures of up to 38C for now.

The heat will set the tone this week in most of the Spanish mainland until Friday, when the temperature will start to drop due to the arrival of cooler westerly winds from the Atlantic, according to the forecast offered by Aemet spokesperson, Rubén del Campo.

In the case of Malaga, the capital and the surrounding area are preparing to experience what will probably be the hottest episode of heat so far this summer . It will begin on Friday, when an incoming land-based 'terral' wind is expected. This thermal upturn will also raise the thermometers to between 24 and 26C at night, which will be even more tropical than usual.

The terral will foreseeably be accompanied by a drop in sea temperatures. This wind favours the phenomenon of "upwelling", when the warmer water on the surface moves out to sea and favours the rise of colder currents with more nutrients. It is a kind of natural resetting of the water. Last Thursday the buoy in Malaga measured 27Cand this Tuesday it had dropped to 19 degrees. For those who feel the cold, therefore, bathing will once again be chilly.

