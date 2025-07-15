Aemet activates yellow alert for temperatures of up to 39C in Malaga province

Almudena Nogués Malaga Tuesday, 15 July 2025, 11:19 Compartir

The truce is over. The extreme - and suffocating - heat is on its way back to Malaga province. For the moment, it is limited to inland areas. Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has activated a yellow risk warning for high temperatures for this Tuesday in Antequera in the north, where temperatures could reach 39 degrees. The warning will be in force between 1pm and 9pm.

This will not be the only alert of the day in the Andalucía region. All the provinces - with the exception of Almeria - are set to experience a torrid Tuesday with mercury levels soaring. The warnings will remain in place until 9pm and will be at an amber level in Cordoba, Granada, Jaen and Seville, where, according to Aemet, the thermometers will reach 41C.

And all of this on a 15 July marked by "clear skies, with intervals of low clouds on the Mediterranean coast and in the area of the Strait of Gibraltar, and temperatures rising across the board, with locally unchanged minimum temperatures".

The bad news is that today's hot spell will only be the start of a difficult week in which air conditioners and fans will have to work flat out. "The worst could come on Friday, when a trough comes in and the wind shifts to the west. In other words, we will probably have a hot 'terral' wind in the usual areas of Malaga province. On this occasion and depending on the time it enters, we could reach the first 40C of the summer in Malaga", warned José Luis Escudero in his SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos' (storms and lightning).