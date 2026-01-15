75-year-old man dies in early morning house fire in Malaga

Irene Quirante Thursday, 15 January 2026, 15:50 Share

A 75-year-old man lost his life early on Thursday morning after his house in Malaga city caught fire. According to the emergency services, the incident occurred on Calle Ricardo Calvo around 4.30am, when several neighbours raised the alarm after noticing flames and dense smoke.

The fire brigade was immediately mobilised, with two fire engines and another vehicle. The National Police, the Local Police and the health services were also activated.

The incident occurred in a two-storey detached house. After gaining access through an open door, the firefighters managed to extinguish the fire on the first floor. Only after that they found the body of the elderly man and verified his death.

According to sources, the flames had only spread on the first floor, where multiple belongings were stored. The house and the area around it were cordoned off due to the damage caused by the fire and the risk of the roof collapsing.

For the moment, the fire is considered to have started accidentally, but the National Police investigation will provide more details and clarify the cause.