Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
112 incident

75-year-old man dies in early morning house fire in Malaga

Firefighters found the victim's body after extinguishing the fire on the first floor of the house

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Thursday, 15 January 2026, 15:50

A 75-year-old man lost his life early on Thursday morning after his house in Malaga city caught fire. According to the emergency services, the incident occurred on Calle Ricardo Calvo around 4.30am, when several neighbours raised the alarm after noticing flames and dense smoke.

The fire brigade was immediately mobilised, with two fire engines and another vehicle. The National Police, the Local Police and the health services were also activated.

The incident occurred in a two-storey detached house. After gaining access through an open door, the firefighters managed to extinguish the fire on the first floor. Only after that they found the body of the elderly man and verified his death.

According to sources, the flames had only spread on the first floor, where multiple belongings were stored. The house and the area around it were cordoned off due to the damage caused by the fire and the risk of the roof collapsing.

For the moment, the fire is considered to have started accidentally, but the National Police investigation will provide more details and clarify the cause.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Eastern Costa del Sol intensifies pine tree treatment ahead of processionary caterpillar season
  2. 2 Is rainfall returning to Malaga? This is how a new cold front will impact the province from Tuesday
  3. 3 Malaga village advertises new tourism opportunity
  4. 4 Three arrested following violent incidents in Gibraltar
  5. 5 Environmentalists report illegal activity in eastern Costa del Sol beauty spot
  6. 6 Torremolinos awards bars and restaurants that triumphed in the 16th tapas route
  7. 7 Overturned van disrupts traffic on A-7 motorway in Marbella
  8. 8 Doctors call for children in Spain to be vaccinated against hepatitis A in light of alarming rise in cases
  9. 9 A miserable weekend of third-tier action as all three Malaga province sides suffer defeats
  10. 10 Nerja Cave celebrates 67 years since its discovery

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish 75-year-old man dies in early morning house fire in Malaga

75-year-old man dies in early morning house fire in Malaga