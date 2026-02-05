Missing Cártama man, 73, found dead after three-day search The body of the local pensioner was discovered near an abandoned building on Wednesday after police used mobile phone signals to track his final known location

Irene Quirante Thursday, 5 February 2026, 12:43 Share

A 73-year-old man from Cártama who vanished on Sunday morning has been found dead following an intensive land and air search.

The family of the deceased raised the alarm after he failed to return from a walk at around 8.30am on February 1.

Despite a large-scale rescue operation involving the Guardia Civil, Local Police, and Civil Protection volunteers, the search ended in tragedy on Wednesday.

The man had been carrying his mobile phone, which continued to emit a signal throughout his disappearance.

The Guardia Civil set up a ground and air search operation, in which Local Police, Civil Protection and several volunteers also collaborated to try to find him alive.

The man had left his house with his phone, which was still giving a signal.The officers used a specialised device that helped track the location of his mobile phone.

After searching the marked area, they found the pensioner already deceased.