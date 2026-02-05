Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete

Missing Cártama man, 73, found dead after three-day search

The body of the local pensioner was discovered near an abandoned building on Wednesday after police used mobile phone signals to track his final known location

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Thursday, 5 February 2026, 12:43

A 73-year-old man from Cártama who vanished on Sunday morning has been found dead following an intensive land and air search.

The family of the deceased raised the alarm after he failed to return from a walk at around 8.30am on February 1.

Despite a large-scale rescue operation involving the Guardia Civil, Local Police, and Civil Protection volunteers, the search ended in tragedy on Wednesday.

The man had been carrying his mobile phone, which continued to emit a signal throughout his disappearance.

The Guardia Civil set up a ground and air search operation, in which Local Police, Civil Protection and several volunteers also collaborated to try to find him alive.

The man had left his house with his phone, which was still giving a signal.The officers used a specialised device that helped track the location of his mobile phone.

After searching the marked area, they found the pensioner already deceased.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Schools go back to normal this Thursday in most, but not all, of Malaga province
  2. 2 Iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint to be restored to its former glory
  3. 3 Vélez-Málaga approves construction of 198 homes
  4. 4 Mijas opens racecourse as temporary animal shelter during adverse weather
  5. 5 David Guetta to headline Dreambeach Costa del Sol festival in Vélez-Málaga
  6. 6 Benalmádena receives 6.5 million euros from the Andalusian regional government for tourism development
  7. 7 Andalusian regional government gives green light to 581 new homes in Vélez-Málaga
  8. 8 Stolen Severiano Ballesteros statue found cut into pieces in Cantabria
  9. 9 Benalmádena opens new 1,000-square-metre dog park in Medina Azahara
  10. 10 Benalmádena showcases 'outstanding talent' of local urban artist

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Missing Cártama man, 73, found dead after three-day search

Missing Cártama man, 73, found dead after three-day search