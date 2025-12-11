Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
112 incident

41-year-old man admitted to Hospital Clínico in Malaga with facial gunshot wound

The National Police are investigating the incident, although the victim has reportedly not cooperated with them

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Thursday, 11 December 2025, 18:21

The National Police are investigating a firearm incient that took place in Malaga province on 6 December, when a 41-year-old man was admitted to Hospital Clínico with a facial gunshot wound.

In accordance with the protocol established for such cases, the doctors notified the security forces. The victim, however, has reportedly refused to collaborate with the police.

The injured man said that he had been shot while buying drugs in Torremolinos, without providing many more details. The National Police are maintaining an open investigation.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time. His wound was not considered life-threatening when he was admitted.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga village strengthens ties with USA
  2. 2 Spain or the UK? Which country offers the best value for your retirement years?
  3. 3 Authorities plea for information on missing 14-year-old from Malaga village
  4. 4 Controversial penalty stuns Malaga CF late on despite dominant display
  5. 5 Spain beat Argentina to seal World Cup futsal bronze
  6. 6 A dental clinic open to the world: professional excellence and human warmth that bring people closer
  7. 7 Fuengirola town hall launches new street tree replanting plan
  8. 8 Torremolinos opens its Nativity scene in new location
  9. 9 La Cala de Mijas Lions use December to support the needy during the festive season
  10. 10 The Malaga village that recycles Christmas

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish 41-year-old man admitted to Hospital Clínico in Malaga with facial gunshot wound

41-year-old man admitted to Hospital Clínico in Malaga with facial gunshot wound