41-year-old man admitted to Hospital Clínico in Malaga with facial gunshot wound

The National Police are investigating a firearm incient that took place in Malaga province on 6 December, when a 41-year-old man was admitted to Hospital Clínico with a facial gunshot wound.

In accordance with the protocol established for such cases, the doctors notified the security forces. The victim, however, has reportedly refused to collaborate with the police.

The injured man said that he had been shot while buying drugs in Torremolinos, without providing many more details. The National Police are maintaining an open investigation.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time. His wound was not considered life-threatening when he was admitted.