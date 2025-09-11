Around 140,500 children in Malaga begin a new school year, fewer than previously

Matías Stuber Thursday, 11 September 2025, 16:56 Share

On Wednesday 10 September infant, primary and special education pupils returned to school after the long summer holiday. Sandra Páez, the head teacher of Giner de los Ríos primary school in Malaga city, explained that as it was the first day "the entrance was staggered".

A new backpack, of course, is part of the back-to-school routine for many. The Real Madrid and Paw Patrol logos are this year's fashion statements, at least in this school. Lamine Yamal T-shirts are also popular. Brothers Jonathan and Benjamin were a bit camera shy but say that they are "excited" about going back to school.

Páez's aim is to make her school as welcoming and friendly as possible. There is a bench set aside as a mediation area while the walls in the playground have positive messages painted on them such as "Trust in yourself and you will be your own hero".

More than 600 new teachers have joined the teaching staff this academic year, bringing the total to 19,334

Scenes like the one experienced at Giner de los Ríos were replicated throughout the province on Wednesday. The return to the classroom was also accompanied by data and statistics. The Junta de Andaluscía regional government's department for education is responsible for providing them and the representatives in Malaga, Patricia Navarro and Javier Briones, were responsible for highlighting the current situation in the province's classrooms. Navarro announced an investment plan to improve air-conditioning in schools to the tune of 50 million euros.

The data published by the department showed that the school year has started with some 140,500 pupils in the province of Malaga. According to SUR sources, this is 1,400 fewer pupils than in the previous academic year. The birth rate curve continues to fall and this is reflected in the classrooms.

More teachers

However, the number of teaching staff has increased by more than 600 and now in Malaga province there is a total of 19,334 teachers. Special education teachers and assistants have increased by 22 professionals, reaching a total of 2,342, some 658 more than in 2018, an increase of 39.1 per cent.

Contrary to what many people think, teachers' summer holidays do not last forever. Especially in management positions, August is a working month. Now the regional government has completed the process of equalising the salaries of Andalusian teachers with the national average, which benefits both public and state-subsidised teachers. This measure has involved an investment of 256.8 million euros.

Complementary services have increased this academic year in Malaga with three more centres offering breakfast clubs, bringing the total to 311 and one more centre has authorised the school canteen, a total of 387. 334 centres have extracurricular activities. The number of school canteen users is expected to be around 52,400 pupils, more than 27,500 in breakfast clubs and more than 24,000 in extracurricular activities. The prices of the services are the same as last year.