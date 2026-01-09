Denise Bush Friday, 9 January 2026, 16:01 Share

La Concepción botanical gardens in Malaga has chosen Woodwardia prolifera as its plant of the month for January. This large, clumping fern can have bright green fronds up to three metres long, though 1.5 metres is more usual. Each frond is divided into many leaflets which have the typical spores on the undersides.

The spores on Woodwardia prolifera are in a chain pattern, hence the common name chain fern, and are so pronounced that they leave slight indentations on the surface of the fronds.

New growth is often a beautiful bronze colour. The stems and rhizomes are covered with brown scales, also visible on very young examples

Native to south east China, Japan and the Philippines, Woodwardia is named after early nineteenth century English botanist, Thomas Jenkinson Woodward.

The specific epithet, prolifera, refers to the ease at which this fern can propagate itself. In late summer, tiny plantlets form on the surface of each frond and eventually drop off and take root. Another common name, the wandering fern, also hints at this ability to travel.

As this fern is so large, it will need a large space. It is neither drought nor frost tolerant so will need a protected location, with plenty or full shade and regular watering during the driest months.