Fashion brand Victorio & Lucchino presents its latest collection in Malaga

Almudena Nogués Wednesday, 4 September 2024, 16:29 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

"Malaga is a place we adore." Hours before the fashion show, José Víctor Rodríguez and José Luis Medina del Corral - the couple behind the Spanish fashion brand Victorio and Lucchino - made it clear why this year they have chosen (for the first time) the city for the launch of their new collection.

"We will then take it to Madrid, Santo Domingo, Puerto Rico, Miami and London. But the debut will be in Malaga. Its coasts have been our summer resort for many years. We are very fond of it", the couple revealed in an interview with SUR .

Their latest collection, 'Classic avant-garde' - added a real touch of glamour to the Gran Hotel Miramar in an event that formed part of this year's Pasarela Larios fashion show. During the 2022 show the brand was awarded the 'Golden Pin'.

On the catwalk, pieces were shown with which the couple wanted to express "with absolute freedom" their most intimate feelings materialised in fashion. "These are timeless pieces that draw on our love of couture and good workmanship with a mixture of the classic essence and the most avant-garde volumes and shapes", the Sevillian couturiers detailed.

The colour palette is strong and concise, with a clear predominance of black and white, leaving a slight space for smoky greys. "In addition, we include notes of glitter with jet and paillettes, but without obviousness. All very subtle and feminine," they added.

'Classic avant-garde' is a glamorous collection designed to be worn at night and for special occasions, "far from the 'low cost' and easy and cheap clothes that do not allow the imagination to fly", say Victorio and Lucchino. Flowing gauze, tulle and subtle ruffles - the house's hallmark - are some of the main ingredients.

In total, there are 28 looks. And yes, they will be available to buy online. "We also have a large clientele outside Spain, in Latin America, where we have been very popular in recent years. These are people with purchasing power who appreciate hard-working pieces. We offer prêt à porter but bordering on haute couture, with a lot of hand embroidery, a lot of craftsmanship and a lot of work behind it," they conclude.