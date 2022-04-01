Unanimous support to recognise Anita Delgado, Malaga's 'Indian Princess' The dancer, who married the Maharajah of Kapurthala, fought for women's rights at the beginning of the 20th century in India

The Andalusian Parliament's Culture and Historical Heritage Commission has approved, with unanimous support, a non-law proposal that the party presented to recognise Anita Delgado from Malaga, better known as 'the Indian Princess, and her "contribution to the struggle for women's rights".

The non-law proposal emphasises that Delgado "was a woman ahead of her time", who managed to carry out activities prohibited to women at the beginning of the 20th century in India, "a great pioneer and a great feminist", according to the parliamentary presenter of the initiative, Teresa Pardo.

Activities vetoed to women

Anita Delgado, born in Malaga, started out originally as a dancer and married the Maharajah of Kapurthala. She was deemed "ahead of her time for carrying out activities that were vetoed to women".

She pushed for women's rights such as opposing the marriage of very young girls and even founded an organisation to help Indian soldiers who fought in World War I.

Feminism is not just 8 March

Her extensive correspondence is currently preserved in the archive of the Museum of Arts and Customs of Malaga.

"This proposal is proof that, for Ciudadanos, feminism is not just for International Women's Day on 8 March", but that "we support and promote the figure of all women who have had social, historical and also political relevance", Teresa Pardo remarked.