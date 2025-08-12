Travelling with animals: how to spend hours on the road with your pet

Juan Roig Valor Madrid Tuesday, 12 August 2025, 16:47 Share

Spain is a country that loves its pets. Since the 2020 pandemic, the number of pets has multiplied considerably, to over nine million dogs, six million cats, eight million fish and five million birds: 38% more than in the last three years.

To meet the demands of pet owners, an increasing number of hotels and restaurants are becoming pet-friendly. Some even offer specific menus for pets, as if they were just another guest. It is easy to see animals on planes and trains, but the car is the predominant option for travelling with pets - 82% of dogs and cats that travel do so in a private vehicle. Ultimately, it is what allows owners the most freedom in terms of choosing both their destination and time of travel.

The directorate-general of traffic (DGT) estimates that a record number of long-distance journeys will take place on Spanish roads this summer - more than 100 million. This means that a considerable part of these journeys will be made with pets, which has prompted the DGT to enhance monitoring measures to ensure that pets are driven correctly.

According to data from Spain's royal automobile club (Race), one in five drivers carry their pets without any protection system. Of those who do, 87% use restraint systems, 11% carry the dog in the boot, but loose and without a net separating it from the passenger compartment, and 1% have the animal in the arms of a passenger. The latter and having no system at all are practically the same thing.

It is important to consider the forces that collide during a traffic accident. An unrestrained object increases in mass with speed - an accident involving a speed of 50km/h multiplies weight by 35, which means that a small 10-kilo dog becomes a 350-kilo body. With this, the possibility of fatal injuries to both occupants and the dog significantly increases.

Although the vast majority of drivers (91%) agree that carrying animals unrestrained in the passenger compartment is dangerous, more than half of them do not do it correctly, according to the DGT.

There are various restraint systems for animals, which vary according to the size and weight of the animal. The most widespread is the safety harness, which is attached to the car via the seatbelt harness or the Isofix anchorage points on the car seats. According to Race, single-hook options are not recommended because they are fragile and their carabiner could break, especially with dogs weighing more than 20 kilos. Double hooks are preferable as they are stronger and spread the forces more evenly in the event of an accident. These systems should always be used with a harness and not with a collar, as this could cause serious damage to the animal's spine or neck.

Another restraint system, more suitable for larger animals, is the partition grille. This is an option for vehicles with large luggage compartments, whether SUVs or estate cars, which prevents the dog from entering the passenger compartment and disturbing the driver. The problem with this system is that, in the event of a collision, the pet is not restrained and would be knocked against the interior. The safest are those that fit from the roof of the car to the floor of the boot and comply with DIN 75410.

Finally, the other option for driving a pet is a carrier. Here, the important thing is to invest in a quality one that fits the size of your pet. Buying a bad plastic one can cause it to break in the event of an accident, something that can also happen even if it is fastened with a seat belt.

The proper position for a carrier in the car is on the floor of the car, between the front and rear seats. This is usually done for smaller animals, which fit in this position. For larger animals, the ideal position is in the boot, facing the direction of travel.

However, the DGT points out that the boot can be a dangerous place because of the designed compression zones, where a car deforms its structure to absorb impacts.

Once you have chosen the right restraint system for your pet, there are some practical tips to consider when travelling.

Animals are prone to road sickness, so it is best to avoid feeding them - or feeding them a large amount - before hitting the road to avoid vomiting. Ideally, they will have been used to travelling by car since they were puppies so that they can cope better. Cats benefit from having the carrier covered, as if they were a bird. In any case, a vet can provide a tranquiliser or anti-emetics to make the journey more bearable.

It is advisable to make stops every two hours so that the animals can take a walk and relieve themselves before returning to the road. It is also important to keep them on a leash to prevent them from running off and creating a risk to other cars.

In terms of cabin cleanliness, hair and vomit are two possibilities to consider when travelling with pets. The most effective way to keep the upholstery clean is to equip the area where the animal will be with a cover that is easy to clean or remove. By following these tips, you will arrive at your destination healthy and clean.