Welcome to Sweden's Marbella

In August, Andaluсia is often hit by heat waves, and many locals look for places to relax with cooler weather. Those who love the high-class atmosphere of Marbella may enjoy Båstad, an iconic and beloved summer resort that is among the most luxurious places in Scandinavia. This hidden gem is located on the picturesque coast of Sweden's southernmost region. Skåne County is extremely flat, but only around Båstad are there mountains of Hallandsåsen, which makes the town more similar to Marbella.

Båstad from the entrance to the centre of the town. A. M. Saanders

The Swedes say that Marbella is to Spain what Båstad is to Sweden. So it was probably not a coincidence to see at the entrance to the town a luxurious car with the inscription ‘Marbella’ on it.

Båstad is considered the Swedish equivalent of the stylish Costa del Sol resort, albeit on a much smaller scale as the town has a permanent population of about 5,000 people. (However, the population increases several times over in summer, declining already in August). The ‘equivalent of Marbella’ traditionally implies cult status and prestige as a place with a special concentration of high society figures and simply those who deny themselves nothing.

A place of relaxed lifestyle

However, modern Båstad is a place of relaxed lifestyle with a bit of sparkle, although here it is mainly only the water that sparkles. (Ramlösa mineral water source is located near the town). Båstad corresponds to the Swedish style of holiday making, quite moderate as it may seem. Swedes do not like excessive brightness and ostentation. So luxury is usually found in comfort and closeness to nature.

Zoom Green fields and bays with boats. AMS

Båstad is surrounded by long beaches, golden dunes and green pine forests, which create ideal conditions for relaxation and leisure activities. The sheltered bay and dense vegetation are reminiscent of the Cabopino area in the eastern part of Marbella. In addition, the houses are cosily and harmoniously situated on hills covered in flowers, just like the villas on the slopes of the Sierra Blanca.

In the centre. AMS

Another similarity between Marbella and Båstad is the abundance of tennis courts and golf courses. Båstad is known for its Swedish Open tennis tournament, part of the ATP Tour, which has been held every summer since 1948. The tournament boasts the largest number of courts in the country and has produced many internationally successful tennis players. Everyone can proudly mention that leading national players such as Stefan Edberg, Björn Borg and Mats Wilander have played tennis in Båstad.

The town is associated with famous wooden shoes. So-called Båstad Clogs were first made in Troentorp, a village near Båstad, in 1907. In the 1970s and 80s, Swedish wooden clogs became a globally recognised fashion accessory for both men and women. Today, it is common to see people wearing wooden clogs without socks. Incidentally, in the neighbouring village of Torekov, you can often see people walking or cycling in bathrobes on their way to the beach. This is, possibly, an unattainable ‘luxury’ for the residents of Marbella.

The high class from within

As in Puerto Banús, designer boutiques line the harbour bobbing with luxurious, colourful yachts. However, none of the world's high-end brands are represented in Båstad. Here, the preference is for exclusivity from local designer collections and eco-friendliness. Boutiques are interspersed with restaurants and cafeterias. As in Marbella, they are also international, catering to all tastes and budgets. However, it seems that the restaurants in Båstad are not competing in overdecorating, but rather in the quality and freshness of their dishes. For example, very good sushi is prepared in the harbour in a kiosk on wheels and served on simple tables set up on the grass.

Restaurants in the harbour. AMS

It is evident that the high class in Båstad is not manifested externally, but emanates from within. Here, simplicity exudes a certain richness. Here, sunny days and high temperatures are considered a luxury. Therefore, an August holiday in Bostad seems like a double luxury.