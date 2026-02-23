Semana Blanca: best things to do during Malaga's school holidays

Javier Almellones Málaga Monday, 23 February 2026, 11:57 Share

The final week of February marks a unique break in the Malaga school calendar, offering families a chance to rediscover the province during the "Semana Blanca" holidays.

Coinciding with Andalusia Day, this mid-winter pause is the perfect opportunity for multi-generational trips involving parents, children, and grandparents. Following recent rainfall, the landscape is at its most vibrant, with rivers and cultural sites offering diverse activities across every county.

Here are seven ways to make the most of the holiday:

1 Excursions to see waterfalls

Zoom Salto de la Rejía. J. A.

Recent rains have rejuvenated Malaga’s rivers. Among the most accessible are the Fuente de los Cien Caños (Villanueva del Trabuco), the Nacimiento del Genal (Igualeja), El Chorro (Villanueva del Rosario) and the 'great waterfall' of Benaoján.

You can choose between the Molinos route to get close to the source of the Zúas (Júzcar) or the Cascadas trail (Tolox), which takes you to the foot of the Salto de la Rejía waterfall, the most vertiginous in the province of Málaga.

2 Colourful villages

Zoom Pujerra Street. J. A.

Beyond the famous "Blue Village" of Júzcar, other towns have embraced public art. Cartajima and Genalguacil offer open-air murals, while Parauta features an "Enchanted Forest" walk.

In Pujerra, children can spot whimsical decorations, from plant pots with legs to bins with eyes.In addition to these towns, there are others where there is no lack of murals or sculptures, such as Genalguacil (the pioneer in bringing art to the streets), Cortes de la Frontera, Igualeja and even neighbourhoods of towna such as Fuengirola and Estepona.

3 Getting to know the Spanish firs.

Zoom Water Cave. R. Pastor

The rare Spanish Fir (Pinsapo) is a botanical relic of the ice age found in the Sierra de las Nieves National Park. Easy, flat walks like the two-kilometre trail from Puerto del Saucillo to the Cueva del Agua in Yunquera are ideal for introducing children to nature conservation.4. Botanical mazes

4 Getting lost in mazes

Zoom Laberintus Park in Humilladero. SUR

Malaga is now home to two of Spain's largest hedge mazes. Laberintus Park in Humilladero has recently reopened with interactive biotechnical games, while the Victorian-inspired Arriate Maze features high cypresses and pedal cars (check social media for weather-related opening times).

5 Surprising museums

Rainy days are perfect for Malaga’s niche museums. Highlights include the Honey Museum in Colmenar, the Banditry Gallery in El Borge, and the Toy Museum in Cuevas de San Marcos, which houses over 2,000 vintage pieces.

6 Adventure in the castles

Zoom One of the oldest pieces in the Toy Museum of Spain and the World. J.A.

Step back into the Middle Ages at the Castillo de la Estrella in Teba or the Hins Canit in Cañete la Real. These fortresses offer a hands-on way to learn about Al-Ándalus history, while the castles of Casares and Gaucín provide views extending as far as the Rock of Gibraltar.

7 Journey to Prehistory through the caves of Malaga

Zoom Treasure Cave. SUR

Explore the province’s underworld at the Nerja Caves or the Cueva del Tesoro in Rincón de la Victoria - one of the world's only sea-formed caves. For a more rugged experience, the Cueva de la Pileta in the Serranía de Ronda contains authentic Paleolithic animal paintings.