One of the most charming rural destinations in Andalucía's Huelva province

With an average temperature of 22C at this time of year, Aracena (Huelva) has become an important tourist destination, mainly for the Sierra de Aracena and Picos de Aroche natural park. This spectacular area has generated a large number of travellers looking for something a little different to the offers of the Costa del Sol and Costa de la Luz, which is why there are rural accommodations, camping sites and hotels and hostels throughout the area.

Located in the Aracena mountain range, which is part of the Sierra Morena, this town offers rich architecture with many emblematic buildings designed by the renowned Sevillian architect Aníbal González. It is also known for the famous ham that is produced in the region with the Jamón de Jabugo designation of origin, which is why the town has a museum dedicated to cured ham and the Iberian pig.

Aracena also hosts an Iberian ham fair in October, which brings together thousands of people from the surrounding towns.

The natural park, a member of the European Charter for Sustainable Tourism (ECST), spreads across 28 municipalities and is criss-crossed by a river network divided into three basins: the Guadalquivir (Riviera de Huelva), the Guadiana and the Odiel.

Delightful hiking trails

The park, which offers numerous trails that will delight hiking enthusiasts, has an extensive forest mass and riparian woodlands, along with its thick vegetation of holm and cork oaks, mastic, cherry and strawberry trees and a variety of herbs. The use of natural fruits from the park is used in the production of traditional products, such as local liqueurs which are made with cherries, chestnuts or aromatic herbs.

Of course, the rich terrain and vegetation offers a wide variety of wildlife, such as mongooses, genets, otters, kites and black storks, among others.

Cave of wonders

Another great attraction in the natural park is the Gruta de las Maravillas, the cave of wonders, the entrance of which is located in the town centre. It was discovered in the late 19th century and, in 1914, was the first of its kind to be opened to the public. The 2,000 square-metre underground complex, much of which can be explored, boasts a set of karst formations of extraordinary beauty, along with varied formations of stalactites and stalagmites.

Historic monuments

Aracena, which perfectly preserves its rural essence, boasts the whiteness of a typical Andalusian village, standing out among the rugged terrain of the Sierra Morena foothills. Its urban layout unfolds through valleys and steep slopes to create one of the most charming towns in Huelva. The old town was declared a site of cultural interest in 1991 due to its historic monuments and buildings, which include the remains of the castle, a fortress that was built on the site of a Muslim citadel, which is, according to some historians, probably linked to the Knights Templar. Close to the castle stands the church of Nuestra Señora del Mayor Dolor, a Gothic edifice that's design has clear influences of Seville's cathedral. Other interesting architecture include Mudéjar-style religious buildings like the Santa Catalina Mártir convent, which was built over a former synagogue; and the small church of Santo Domingo, former seat of Dominican Friars.

Another building of great historical and cultural significance is the Arias Montano casino, named after the Spanish writer whose work was censored by the Spanish Inquisition. This building, constructed in the early 20th century, is one of the best examples of modernist architecture in Andalucía.