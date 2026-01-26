Hotels beat record prices in Spain: 128 euros per night in 2025

Edurne Martínez Madrid Monday, 26 January 2026, 12:15 Share

The hotel sector has once again broken its own record in Spain. It closed 2025 with an ADR (average daily rate per occupied room) of 127.7 euros per night, five per cent more than the previous record, set in 2024.

According to data published on Monday by the national institute of statistics, the hotel sector also reached a milestone in overnight stays, with 366.7 million in 2025. The number of overnight stays increased by one per cent, which means that prices experienced a bigger jump.

The figures are striking when compared to 2019 - the last year before the pandemic, when the tourism industry collapsed. Right before Covid-19 broke out, there werea record of 343 million overnight stays, which is now seven per cent lower than in 2025.

The average daily rate, however, soared by 48.5 per cent between 2019 and 2025. At the end of 2019, the average hotel ADR was 86 euros, compared to the almost 128 euros last year.