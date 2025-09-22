Gran Canaria: The idyllic escape for nature lovers

SUR in English Málaga Monday, 22 September 2025, 13:11 Share

Gran Canaria is not your typical tourist destination. This Spanish island in the Canaries, situated just off the northwestern coast of Africa, is one of an astonishing natural diversity. So much so that it is often referred to as “a continent in miniature”. If you’re someone who enjoys a truly fascinating holiday escape, this is the one.

How to get there and where to stay?

Before we get into Gran Canaria’s incredible nature, let’s briefly touch on the logistics. Given the island’s remote location, how easy is it to get there? The answer is - very easy! With Gran Canaria being one of the most popular in the Canary Islands, there are lots of budget airlines operating here, flying to the capital city, Las Palmas. Even if you can’t get a direct flight there, you will likely find flights within the archipelago, where you can easily get a ferry over to the island.

When it comes to accommodation, there are plentiful options too! You can find hotels and holiday rentals in Gran Canaria for all budgets and preferences, whether you are looking for an affordable place to stay or a luxury experience. VillaGranCanaria, for instance, is a top choice if you’re seeking privacy, comfort and convenience.

Must-visit natural attractions

Now that we got the details out of the way, let’s look at the most exciting things to see in Gran Canaria for nature lovers:

The dunes of Maspalomas

In the south of the island, you will find one of the most extraordinary signs - the Maspalomas dunes. It’s an expansive 400-hectare area of golden, shifting sand dunes, that will remind you of a miniature desert. It’s not what you expect to see right on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean, so the contract of the two creates a striking contrast. Visitors can take a camel ride through the Maspalomas or enjoy birdwatching at the La Charca lagoon.

Roque Nublo

Gran Canaria is an island with volcanic origins, which can be seen across its unique exterior. However, one absolute must-visit attraction is the volcanic rock of Roque Nublo. This colossal natural monument (the third highest point on the island) was formed around 4.5 million years ago, upon the eruption of a nearby volcano. Today, it’s a powerful reminder of the island’s roots, standing proud and tall with breathtaking panoramic views around it. Standing alongside it is a truly humbling experience…

Tamadaba Natural Park

If you venture into the north-west, the landscapes will transform dramatically. Here lies the Tamadaba Natural Park, one of the best-preserved natural spaces in the Canary Islands and a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. This area is home to a green oasis with ancient pine forests, creating the ideal environment for a huge diversity of flora and fauna. From the Endemic Canarian pine trees to numerous rare species of birds, hiking on the Tamadaba’s trails is a feast for all senses.

Coastal wonders

Beyond the iconic dunes and dramatic cliffs, Gran Canaria’s coastline is filled with gems. You will find heavenly sandy beaches with vibrant waters, alongside rugged coves and blue marine reserves. These make for the perfect snorkelling and diving spots, as the waters are teeming with exotic marine life and colourful corals. If you get a boat trip into the Atlantic currents, you may even get lucky enough to see wild dolphins and whales!

A natural paradise…

Not many destinations can compete with the sheer diversity of Gran Canaria’s nature. From exotic wildlife to ancient natural monuments, this idyllic island will certainly not fail to impress you.