Explora Journeys: experience a new way of sailing

The luxury lifestyle brand from the MSC Group offers travellers an elegant and liberating connection with the sea

Few experiences provide a sense of freedom and escape quite like sailing across the seas. Explora Journeys, the luxury lifestyle brand from the MSC Group, brings elegance and freedom to this timeless human longing. It offers a whole new way of sailing, built on the idea of transforming the ship itself into the perfect holiday destination, where passengers feel truly at home.

Explora Journeys was created to redefine ocean travel for a new generation of luxury travellers. With its carefully designed and innovative ships, the brand helps guests embrace what it calls an “Ocean State of Mind,” connecting them with the sea, themselves, and like-minded fellow travellers. It invites them to explore the world at a slower pace, far from the crowds.

This is complemented by meticulously planned itineraries that strike a balance between renowned destinations and less-visited ports.

Between 2023 and 2028, Explora Journeys plans to launch a fleet of six ships. The first, EXPLORA I, began its maiden voyage in 2023, followed by EXPLORA II, which set sail on 16 September 2024 from Rome with multiple stops in Spain. Both vessels offer carefully curated itineraries in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.

Spacious wellness areas, entertainment and culinary excellence

Both ships are equipped with the latest advances in maritime technology with a strong focus on environmental sustainability and an elegant European style in their décor and carefully curated fine-dining options. Explora Journeys places special emphasis on wellness areas in its ship designs, offering travellers some of the most spacious and sophisticated facilities in the world. EXPLORA boasts over 700 m² of indoor and outdoor wellness facilities, as well as more than 270 m² of fitness areas with state-of-the-art equipment.

EXPLORA I offers travellers eleven unique culinary experiences, including six fine-dining restaurants with European and international cuisine, in-suite dining, the Chef’s Kitchen, twelve bars and lounges (eight indoor and four outdoor), four swimming pools (three heated outdoor pools and one indoor pool with a retractable glass roof), expansive deck areas with 64 private Balinese beds, multiple indoor and outdoor hot tubs, spas and an innovative entertainment offering.

EXPLORA I features 461 exceptionally spacious suites, all with private terraces, 24-hour room service and panoramic views. Guests can also enjoy uninterrupted, next-generation wifi, making it the perfect space for both work and relaxation.

EXPLORA II takes the commitment to excellence even further, offering one of the largest wellness areas in the maritime world with a comprehensive range of cutting-edge beauty and wellness treatments. These include treatments and programmes inspired by the authentic principles of Ayurveda (a traditional medicine system based on natural cures and lifestyle changes), results-driven aromatherapy, natural skincare and a variety of wellness solutions.

A fully sustainable experience

One of Explora Journeys' main priorities when designing their ships is a deep commitment to sustainability and respect for the marine environment. As such, they are firmly dedicated to incorporating the latest eco-friendly technologies, including hybrid-ready energy solutions, waste management systems and energy-saving measures.

They also maintain strict measures to avoid wasting water, a particularly important aspect given the current context of drought. Instead of relying on local resources, the ships are equipped with advanced onboard systems capable of producing fresh water from seawater through desalination. This approach helps to reduce pressure on the water resources of port communities, especially in areas where water may be scarce.

Itineraries for Formula 1 fans

In addition to a Barcelona-Rome itinerary from 14 to 21 April, EXPLORA II will launch an irresistible option for Formula 1 fans in 2025. From 13 to 20 May, passengers will have the chance to experience the Monaco Grand Prix 2025 right in the heart of the action, with a Barcelona-Monte Carlo itinerary. Guests can stay aboard EXPLORA II for five days, enjoying luxury accommodation and first-class services while witnessing the races in the heart of Monaco.