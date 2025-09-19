New Netflix series based on another novel by best-selling Malaga author announces release date

Paco Griñán Malaga Friday, 19 September 2025, 18:48 Share

A busy autumn awaits Malaga author Javier Castillo. His name returns to bookshop shelves on 1 October with the release of his novel The Whisper of Fire. Only a month later, on 14 November, we will see the premiere of the new Netflix adaptation of one of his literary offerings: the six-episode series The Crystal Cuckoo.

The thriller tells the story of young doctor Cora Merlo, who traces the steps of her donor after a heart transplant and discovers that he was involved in an unsolved tragedy.

The protagonist is portrayed by Catalina Sopelana, who also played in The Gardener (2025) and The Neighbour (2019). Alex García (The Immortal, 2021), Itziar Ituño (Money Heist, 2017), Iván Massagué (The Platform, 2019), Alfons Nieto (Burning Body, 2023) and Tomás del Estal (Gangs of Galicia, 2024) are also part of this star-studded cast. The screen adaptation, like that of The Snow Girl, changes the location of the plot from the US to Spain - specifically, to a small village in Extremadura.

Zoom Itziar Ituño and Alfons Nieto, in an image from the new series. Julio Vergne

The adaptation of this bestseller is promoted by the team behind The Snow Girl. The same company - Atípica Films, whole founder José Antonio Felez died last week - has bought the production rights. It is no surprise that the company has taken on the adaptation of another novel by the Malaga writer, given that José Antonio Felez was openly fond of Andalucía. The producer from Madrid was also the driving force behind Alberto Rodríguez's films Unit 7 (2012), Prison 77 (2022) and Goya-winner Marshland (2014).

The Snow Girl screenwriters Jesús Mesas and Javier Andrés Roig have once again joined creative forces for this project. Director Laura Alvea also returns in collaboration with Juan Miguel del Castillo (The Gypsy Bride, 2022). The series hopes to repeat the success of The Snow Girl saga, the filming of the third part of which is yet to be announced, as well as that of the original novel, which, in just a few days, became a bestseller and one of the great fiction titles of 2023.