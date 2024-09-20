The Magic Mod: 'It's not your average show. To be honest, even I don't know what I am going to do'

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol Friday, 20 September 2024, 12:40 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Billed as the "most rock 'n' roll magic show you'll ever see", The Magic Mod is returning to the Costa del Sol with his latest offering, The Bucket and Ace of Spades Tour, a show in which the 34-year-old British magician will demonstrate his amazing set of tricks and his incredible sleight of hand.

Ben Taylor (The Magic Mod) has carved a niche in the entertainment world with his pioneering act, which has been commissioned by some of music's most influential artists. The master of card tricks and illusion has broken the norm of support acts, opening performances for Paul Weller, The Libertines and The Brian Jonestown Massacre (BJM), among others. Ben, who is a member of The Magic Circle, went on tour with the American rock band BJM, who said it was "a welcome change to the usual support act", describing him as a "mod magician" who gave their gigs in the UK an "Ed Sullivan Show variety programme-type vibe".

Ben discovered his love of magic at the age of six, inspired by his heroes, Paul Daniels and Tommy Cooper, and he is still in possession of all of his books and paraphernalia from his childhood. His musical awareness developed soon after, especially after listening to The Jam's fourth LP, Setting Sons, which he says "changed everything".

ON MAGIC"No one in my family had any experience with magic, but I sort of fell into it and I've never looked back"ON PAUL WELLER"To be asked by your hero, someone you idolise, to perform with them just doesn't happen"

"I started when I was about six years old. My parents brought me a magic set. No one in my family had any experience with magic, but I sort of fell into it, and I've never looked back. I'm self-taught, and the possibilities are endless in magic, which is why I love it so much," Ben explains to SUR in English in a bold as brass London accent.

Originally from Crawley (Sussex), the self-taught cardsmith spent much of his life working in London, although he is now based in Northern Ireland with his wife, and three-year-old son (who caused chaos throughout our interview).

The avid Fulham fan embarked on his career as the Magic Mod when he was 18 and says that he has been "very lucky" because people like his style. However, when he first began performing as a support act, he admits that people "didn't know how to react".

"It's not your average magic show. You never know what to expect. To be honest, even I don't know what I am going to do. You need to win the audience over, but if you don't, it doesn't matter because they are not there to see you. How many times do people actually watch a support band," he says, laughing.

"The stuff of dreams"

His career has been "the stuff of dreams", and he says that it "even blows me away". He has certainly attracted the attention of fans in the UK, and also as far away as America, Dubai and Japan. The walls of his home are lined with numerous framed tour posters, including the one with Paul Weller, who had heard about Ben via a mutual friend.

"I'm not sure how my name came up in conversation, but when Paul Weller heard about the Magic Mod he said, 'wow, I've gotta check this guy out'". As a kid, to be asked by your hero, someone you idolise, to perform with them just doesn't happen. We have now built a friendship and I am very proud and glad to have known this guy for around ten years. I even got a credit on one of his albums, although it was only for hand clapping. The album went to number one, so I can say I played a small part in a best-selling Weller album," he says, bursting into laughter once again.

Ben has received rave reviews from critics, fans and fellow artistes alike, including Steve White, drummer of The Style Council, who described him as being "not dissimilar to a good musician". "Magic Mod is up there with the best and doing it always in style," he wrote on social media.

One review of a performance in Bristol last year said: "It isn't at every gig that one gets to witness what looks like an extra from Quadrophenia busting out magic tricks and engaging with the audience with a rock'n'roll swagger. The Magic Mod is bemusing the audience, not only by his mere presence on stage, but also by his adept hand with a deck of cards."

Bravery and nerve

Most people are warmed by Ben's sense of humour, confidence and his ability to react to his audience, which can be as many as 4,000 people. He also has the bravery to contend with the rowdy punters, as one critic noted. "Taking on a crowd that is only here for music is something to see in itself. To win them over single-sleight-of-handedly takes nerve, but when you're good and you know who you are it's just another night."

Ben says that going on stage can sometimes be daunting but this is hard to believe due to his overwhelming confidence.

"It is sometimes a little daunting but if you are not confident then you may as well quit. It's a bit like a stripper. If you're not confident taking your clothes off, you're in the wrong game," he explains.

Along with his live performances, Ben has also enjoyed television work, participating in a documentary about his idol, Tommy Cooper, along with appearing on sports programmes, where, of course, he demonstrated his skill with a pack of cards.

However, his feet are still firmly on the ground and his career and family life are completely separate, as he points out, "There is the Magic Mod, and there is Ben, and they are two completely different people."

His dates on the Costa del Sol are part of his current tour, which is described as "mind reading trickery along with entertaining stories. During the British leg, the Magic Mod will perform in Belfast, Liverpool, Manchester, Margate, London and Brighton. His shows on the coast will take place at Minnelli's Cabaret Club, Benalmádena (3 October), Doyles, Torremolinos (4th), Jolly Jacks, Fuengirola (5th), and the Cazbah Live Lounge, Mijas (7th).