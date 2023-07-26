The benefits of mooring your boat in the centre of Malaga this summer

Compartir Copiar enlace

IGY Malaga Marina, specialising in the winter storage of superyachts, is also available for the mooring of smaller vessels, from 12 to 20 metres in length. Thanks to its location in the heart of the city, the marina allows the occupants of the boats to enjoy all the tourist and festive attractions. During the summer, the leisure and cultural offer in the area is broad and varied due to its proximity to the sea and monuments, as well as an agenda with important dates, including the celebration of the Malaga Fair in August.

The festive character of the regional capital of Malaga becomes even more apparent during the summer season due to the city's fair. This event kicks off at midnight on Friday 11 August with the traditional fireworks. The firework display can be seen in all its splendour from the boats thanks to the privileged views made possible by the marina's central location. The festivities will continue until 19 August with the daytime fair in the town centre and the evening fair at Cortijo de Torres.

Another of the great attractions that lead boat owners to choose the marina lies in its powerful gastronomic offer, particularly the variety of restaurants in Muelle Uno. These first-class restaurants, located on the seafront, are well worth a visit. The shopping area also has a comprehensive range of fashion shops, as well as a summer market with accessories, costume jewellery and food stalls.

The city also has a remarkable cultural offer with monuments and museums that attract many national and international travellers. The nearby Atarazanas Market is a tourist attraction due to the quality of its fresh produce and its spaces where you can try typical local dishes. The tour of the city includes emblematic places such as the Gibralfaro Castle, the Alcazaba, the Encarnación Cathedral, the Picasso Museum and the Carmen Thyssen Museum.

During the stay at the marina - which lasts a maximum of three days and two nights for boats of less than 20 metres in length - the marina staff is available to assist with all the needs of both the boat and its occupants. Technical services are offered for the mechanical maintenance of the vessels, as well as cleaning tasks. The facilities also have 24-hour security.

First anniversary

IGY Málaga Marina began operating precisely one year ago, in mid-July 2022, as a result of the strategic collaboration between the Spanish firm Ocean Capital Partners, which is the majority shareholder of the marina, and the American company Island Global Yachting. Since then, its attractiveness has been growing with the presence of several large vessels. In recent months, the Plastic Odyssey laboratory vessel and the maxi trimaran IDEC Sport, which has achieved several speed records, have also called in.

The megayacht marina is a benchmark in sustainability for its commitment to protecting the marine environment. This very year, the World Association for Infrastructures for Navigation (PIANC) selected it as an example of respect for the environment at a global level.