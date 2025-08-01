The Beach Boys bring back the magic of surf rock to Starlite Occident

The Beach Boys during their concert at Starlite this week.

Marbella Friday, 1 August 2025

The legendary Californian band The Beach Boys returned to the Starlite Occident stage in Marbella's Nagüeles arena on Tuesday this week.

The group, which had delivered unforgettable performances at Starlite Occident in 2014 and 2019 festivals, once again repeated their success at the concert, bringing back the magic of surf rock and entertaining the crowds with some of their most iconic hits.