Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Beach Boys during their concert at Starlite this week. AFP
Music

The Beach Boys bring back the magic of surf rock to Starlite Occident

The legendary Californian band, formed in 1961, took to the Nagüeles arena stage in Marbella again this week

SUR in English

Marbella

Friday, 1 August 2025, 11:37

The legendary Californian band The Beach Boys returned to the Starlite Occident stage in Marbella's Nagüeles arena on Tuesday this week.

The group, which had delivered unforgettable performances at Starlite Occident in 2014 and 2019 festivals, once again repeated their success at the concert, bringing back the magic of surf rock and entertaining the crowds with some of their most iconic hits.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Residents of eastern Costa del Sol town face hike in water bills
  2. 2 What is the 10/20 rule that can save a child from drowning this summer?
  3. 3 Malaga village in mourning following death of much-loved town hall cleaning service employee
  4. 4 My Little World of Travelling: a guide to the most authentic side of Malaga
  5. 5 Music goes to the movies on the eastern Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Costa golfers invited to tee off in aid of Debra butterfly skin charity
  7. 7 Eastern Costa del Sol town issues building licence for major new housing development
  8. 8 Torremolinos takes plunge and undertakes maintenance work on municipal swimming pools

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish The Beach Boys bring back the magic of surf rock to Starlite Occident

The Beach Boys bring back the magic of surf rock to Starlite Occident