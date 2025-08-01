Music
The Beach Boys bring back the magic of surf rock to Starlite Occident
The legendary Californian band, formed in 1961, took to the Nagüeles arena stage in Marbella again this week
SUR in English
Marbella
Friday, 1 August 2025, 11:37
The legendary Californian band The Beach Boys returned to the Starlite Occident stage in Marbella's Nagüeles arena on Tuesday this week.
The group, which had delivered unforgettable performances at Starlite Occident in 2014 and 2019 festivals, once again repeated their success at the concert, bringing back the magic of surf rock and entertaining the crowds with some of their most iconic hits.
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.