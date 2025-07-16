TEMPUR®, Artificial Intelligence at the service of sleep and rest

SUR in English Marbella Wednesday, 16 July 2025, 17:59 | Updated 18:25h. Compartir

The firm's new articulated bed base arrives in Marbella to provide a luxury personalised rest, with advanced anti-snoring systems, zero-gravity feature, different positions and massages with vibrations, as well as a practical alarm system to wake up every morning with energy

Marbella is synonymous with luxury, excellence and quality. The town has positioned itself over the years as one of the most exclusive destinations in the world which means you can find top-market products across the municipality. For this reason, the leading rest firm, TEMPUR®, has just brought to its Marbella shop its new Tempur Ergo™SmartBase intelligent bed base, the ultimate in wellbeing with the latest in Artificial Intelligence to improve sleep and rest.

Zoom

There is no better combination to wake rejuvenated every morning. This unique, personalised bed brings together everything you could imagine. With the app, you can register the most important data such as height, weight and age and the bed will instantly adapt itself to your body. Every necessity has its own solution. A bed tailored to your comfort as if it were a handmade haute-couture garment.

The warmth and friendliness of the assistants at the Marbella store and their professional advice are the first step on the road to this unique experience. The rest is easy: let yourself be enveloped by the latest in comfort technology. With a mobile phone or remote control, the client can move the structure at will. Watching TV, reading or relaxing uptight or lying down to sleep may at first seem simple, but these experiences become a dream when the magic of Artificial Intelligence comes into play.

Zero Gravity

The Zero Gravity system is one of the jewels in Tempur's crown. It is a position where the body rests completely with a sensation of floating; this is achieved by slightly elevating the legs, facilitating the flow of blood through the body, and offers a total “weightless” relaxation experience. This technology is very beneficial for health and helps people suffering from injuries, illness or simply to recover from a hard day.

The bed base is intrinsically linked to the health and well-being of those who use it. Through the app, parameters such as the quality and intensity of sleep, the hours of rest or if there has been any type of incident during the night can be controlled. An example of this is the position that the structure adopts to improve breathing when it detects snoring. Built-in sensors detect these micro-vibrations and the bed automatically responds by raising the backrest 12 degrees, a position that helps reduce snoring by opening up the airways and making breathing easier. The anti-snoring technology can also activate massage units to vibrate in short sequences to make the user change position.

While this system has its own app, it can also be linked to other health-related apps on the user's phone.

Sleeping and waking up

The Tempur Ergo™SmartBase smart bed base is the best sleeping and waking partner a person could ask for. Firstly, the superb technology offers different vibration modes to relax the user and can even play soothing music or any tune programmed by the user to help them fall asleep. This state-of-the-art structure offers adjustable support for the lower back, depending on whether you are sitting up or lying down, and two different massage zones, one in the backrest and one in the foot area, with three levels of intensity.

Zoom

And when it's time to get up, the bed base wakes you up at the agreed time with vibrations and melodies, this time in a more vigorous way. Artificial Intelligence selects the optimum time in the customer's sleep cycle to trigger an alarm or vibration within the specified time period. In the case of a configuration with two individual bases, this functionality ensures that each person can be woken up separately, improving rest in a personalised and uninterrupted manner.

Marbella is the first Tempur shop in Andalucía and the third in Spain where you can find these exclusive systems. Undoubtedly, as luxury is currently conceived, it is not just about unique material purchases or high quality products, but the true luxury that lies in incredible experiences and what is better than to benefit from the highest quality rest.