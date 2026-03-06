Spanish-language film industry heads to Malaga for 29th festival

SUR Malaga. Friday, 6 March 2026, 11:20 Share

Malaga is to become the epicentre of Spanish-language film over the next week after 29th Festival de Málaga gets under way this Friday evening. This year the festival, which focuses on Spanish-language cinema, breaks new records with 263 films being shown, including 43 premieres.

The main competition will be between the 22 feature films in the official section, of which 12 are Spanish and ten Latin American. They will be competing for the coveted Biznaga de Oro, the top award in the form of the famous Malaga flower.

Other awards during the week of screenings will go to documentaries and short films, among other categories.

The Malaga/SUR award this year goes to actress Rossy de Palma while director Alauda Ruiz de Azúa, Victoria Vera, Manuela Ocón and Francisco Lombardi will also pick up special prizes in recognition for their work.

Throughout the week the city will be full, not just of actors, directors and producers, but also of fans lining the red carpets outside the Cervantes theatre and Albéniz cinema, hoping for a selfie with a famous face.

Parallel activities are taking place in the city, including an exhibition of photographs in Calle Larios.