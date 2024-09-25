Sophia Loren, a career that began in Spain

Alekk M. Saanders Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 10:09 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

She is one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood and European cinema. Sofia Villani Scicolone (her real name) was born on 20 September 1934 in Rome. In her interviews, Sophia says she is surprised that the life she has lived is true. She knows what she is talking about because she had to review her life for her autobiography Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow that she published 10 years ago, on her 80th birthday.

She recalled herself as a girl, the daughter of a single mother, growing up in a poor environment. She recalled being chosen as Princess of the Sea at the age of 14 and a year later competing in the national beauty contest. She didn't win the pageant, being chosen only as Miss Elegance, but she got much more - love, because among the judges was Carlo Ponti, who became her husband, the great love of her life and often her film producer.

In a career spanning more than 70 years, Sophia Loren has starred in nearly one hundred films, which have earned her more than fifty international awards, including two Oscars, a Bafta and several Golden Globe nominations. One of her films was shot her in Andalucía, in the province of Almeria.

A nun in Almeria

Thanks to its impressive natural scenery, Almeria province and city have played an important role in the history of the international film industry. Its landscapes have featured in many popular westerns, series and memorable films.

In the very early 1970s, Almeria was chosen to film the Italian comedy Bianco, Rosso e... (the official English title of the film was White Sister, although it was also called White, Red and.... and even The Sin).

In Almeria, the legend of European film had to put on the typical robes of a Catholic nun

Italian director Alberto Lattuada wanted to make a film with a social theme. The film was produced by Carlo Ponti and his wife, Sophia Loren, played the lead role. In Almeria, the legend of European film had to put on the typical robes of a Catholic nun as she played Sister Germana, who after years of living in Libya returned to Italy and moved to a hospital.

All the patients loved her and considered her a true friend, except for Annibale Pezzi, a penniless communist who squatted in a bed in the ward because he had nowhere to go. Pezzi was played by another famous Italian actor, Adriano Celentano. In addition to them, the film starred many Spanish actors including Fernando Rey, Teresa Rabal and San Roque-born Juan Luis Galiardo. The film was released in Spain on 11 September 1972. White Sister was reportedly a commercial success.

English challenge in Spain

This was not the first visit to Spain for Sophia Loren as an actress. In fact her international career and recognition actually began in this country.

Britain sent a Royal Navy ordnance officer to find the huge cannon abandoned by the Spanish army

In 1957, American director and producer Stanley Kramer decided to make The Pride and the Passion, a Napoleonic-era war film. Spanish cities such as Ávila, Segovia, Santiago de Compostela and others were chosen for filming because the plot was related to Spain. During the Peninsular War, Napoleon's troops invaded Spain. A huge siege gun belonging to the Spanish army was abandoned when it slowed the army's retreat. Britain, Spain's ally, sent a Royal Navy ordnance officer to find the huge cannon.

Sophia Loren's international career and recognition began in Spain

Stanley Kramer allowed young Lauren to share the limelight with Hollywood stars such as Cary Grant and Frank Sinatra. What added to her nerves was the fact that the Italian had to speak English. Sophia recalled this moment of filming The Pride and the Passion: “I came to Spain to shoot this film, and I was thrown in front of the cameras, not knowing a word of English, I spoke only Neapolitan.” It was a challenge for the young actress or, as she says, a "difficult moment" that she was able to overcome and which left her with a "great experience".

Fifty years ago Sophia Loren won the Silver Shell for Best Actress for her role in The Voyage at the San Sebastian international film festival

Another successful association with Spain occurred 50 years ago when Sophia Loren won the Silver Shell for Best Actress for her role in The Voyage at the San Sebastian international film festival.

Back to Andalucía

In 2017, 46 years after filming White Sister, Sophia Loren came to Almeria again to unveil the 16th star of her name on the Paseo de la Fama and to receive the ‘Almería Tierra de Cine’ award at the Almeria Film Festival. There, Sophia Loren explained why she stopped coming to Almeria for filming. The actress admitted that certain genres, such as westerns, which used Almeria as a location, especially in the 70s, didn't hold much interest for her.